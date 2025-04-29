10 Useful Smart Sensors For The Inside Of Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apart from the usual set of devices like Wi-Fi security cameras and smart lights, there are several lesser-known smart gadgets that can add a lot of value to your daily life. Among them are smart sensors that can be used across the house. These smart sensors can be used for various purposes, like determining the ambient temperature, checking the moisture in the soil, and even alerting you in case of emergencies. Moreover, some sensors can even be connected to your Wi-Fi network and linked with smart home hubs to create automation and routines. For instance, you can use a temperature sensor to turn on the AC at home as soon as the temperature reaches a certain mark. This is just a small example of the convenience you can achieve with various sensors spread across your home.

Since it would be challenging to find all the different types of sensors in one place, we decided to put together a list of some of the best smart sensors you can use inside your home. These sensors can be beneficial to a large set of people since we've included products that are both affordable and can trigger simple functions like toggling lights, opening and closing curtains, etc., that most people do daily but can now be automated.

Some sensors can work as standalone devices, while others may need a dedicated hub. Ensure you have the relevant hub for such devices before picking them up.