10 Smart Home Automations That Will Help You Save Money

Smart thermostats connect to your HVAC system and your home's Wi-Fi. They're a step up from programmable thermostats, which let you set specific heating and cooling schedules. Smart thermostats do this too, but they also give you the option to control your thermostat remotely via your smartphone. Since they're Wi-Fi-connected, you can use the thermostat's app to change settings when you're away. These apps are usually intuitive, allowing you to customize or edit schedules and settings in just a few seconds. They also give you access to data analytics so you can compare your energy usage month by month, spot patterns, and find more ways to lower your energy bill.

For example, you can set up different schedules for every day of the week. Lower your thermostat in the winter or raise the temperature in the summer during working hours, then schedule a more comfortable setting to start before you arrive home so you can walk into the perfect environment. Some smart thermostats use machine learning to optimize these schedules over time, making the process less hands-on for you while still helping you save on energy costs. And if your plans change (like you're working late or taking an extra day of vacation), you can open the app to make quick changes that extend your savings even more. It's estimated that a smart thermostat can save you up to 8% in energy costs, or about $50 per year.

