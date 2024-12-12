12 Little-Known Smart Gadgets Worth Trying For Yourself

You can never have too many smart gadgets. At least, isn't that the motto you would expect from SlashGear? For every need you have, whether in your home, car, or on your person, there's no doubt a device to fit the bill. Technology is improving all the time, which makes it all the more enticing to try new things as soon as they roll out.

Advertisement

With so much technology on the market, it's always surprising when a company manages to try something new and blow our minds in the process. Sure, we appreciate the small tweaks that companies make to improve their tech lineup, but every once in a while, you come across something completely new.

There are plenty of lesser-known smart gadgets that are worth trying, whether because they can make life easier or just because they're really cool. Here are a few of the most interesting and potentially helpful, yet little-known, pieces of technology worth exploring.