Every Major Smart Home Security Company Ranked Worst To Best

Your first question when shopping for a smart home security system should be "what's the difference between a smart security system and a "dumb" one?" The answer to this question varies from brand to brand. For some, "smart" just means that you can watch the cameras' video feed on your phone. Meanwhile, other brands take the interoperability of their devices very seriously. But why would you ever need your security system to talk to your smart home? Say you've just installed some outdoor cameras. They will send an alert on your phone if they detect anyone getting too close to the front door or windows. Then, if you wish, you can sound the siren and call the police.

Isn't that what a smart security system is supposed to do? Sure, but that's not everything it can do. A smart camera can instead send a signal to the light switches, which will turn on the entrance lights for five minutes whenever someone gets too close to the front door, but not close enough to trigger the alarm. This adds an extra layer of deterrence that makes the whole system much more efficient. Does this always happen? No, and some brands of smart home safety make it harder to accomplish even simple automations like locking the house at night. That's why choosing a smart home security company is so important. Here are the top, ranked worst to best.