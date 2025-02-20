Ring Outdoor Cam Plus: What's New And Should You Buy It Over The Original?

Amazon-owned home security and smart home devices company Ring has expanded its portfolio of entry-level outdoor-focused security cameras with the launch of the new Ring Outdoor Cam Plus. Claimed to offer the best image quality yet on a Ring security camera, the product is positioned as an upgrade to two of the company's existing products: the Ring Stick Up Cam (announced in 2016) and the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro (announced in 2023). With its launch price of $99.99, its pricing is close to the Stick Up Cam Pro model, which launched for $179.99 but is currently a lot cheaper at $89.99.

Despite the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus being explicitly branded as an outdoor camera, it is similar to the company's existing Stick Up camera series and can be used indoors as well. That being said, for someone looking at a dedicated outdoor-focused camera, it might be a good idea to consider Ring's other outdoor-specific security camera lineup, which currently includes the $149.99 Spotlight Cam Plus, the $229.99 Spotlight Cam Pro, the $179.99 Floodlight Cam Plus, and the $249.99 Floodlight Cam Pro.

If not already evident from the naming scheme, Ring's more expensive outdoor-focused cameras offer the additional option of an onboard floodlight or spotlight that can be used to light up dimly lit areas for better visibility in the dark.

