Ring Outdoor Cam Plus: What's New And Should You Buy It Over The Original?
Amazon-owned home security and smart home devices company Ring has expanded its portfolio of entry-level outdoor-focused security cameras with the launch of the new Ring Outdoor Cam Plus. Claimed to offer the best image quality yet on a Ring security camera, the product is positioned as an upgrade to two of the company's existing products: the Ring Stick Up Cam (announced in 2016) and the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro (announced in 2023). With its launch price of $99.99, its pricing is close to the Stick Up Cam Pro model, which launched for $179.99 but is currently a lot cheaper at $89.99.
Despite the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus being explicitly branded as an outdoor camera, it is similar to the company's existing Stick Up camera series and can be used indoors as well. That being said, for someone looking at a dedicated outdoor-focused camera, it might be a good idea to consider Ring's other outdoor-specific security camera lineup, which currently includes the $149.99 Spotlight Cam Plus, the $229.99 Spotlight Cam Pro, the $179.99 Floodlight Cam Plus, and the $249.99 Floodlight Cam Pro.
If not already evident from the naming scheme, Ring's more expensive outdoor-focused cameras offer the additional option of an onboard floodlight or spotlight that can be used to light up dimly lit areas for better visibility in the dark.
What's new with the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus?
The primary feature upgrade that the new Ring Outdoor Cam Plus offers over the company's existing lineup of Stick Up cameras is the higher 2K resolution video recording capability. Both the Stick Up Cam and the Stick Up Cam Pro only support up to 1080p resolution for video recording. The updated video quality algorithm is powered by the company's new Ring Vision technology. It claims to use high-quality lenses, premium image sensors, improved image processing, and optimized software to deliver better video quality than its predecessors.
Given that it is advertised as an outdoor camera, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is protected by a weather-resistant shell and is simple to install and mount in a variety of positions. Like the existing lineup of Stick Up cameras, it also supports three power options: battery, plug-in, and solar. Other features carried over include motion detection with real-time alerts, Live View, and Two-Way Talk.
For those looking to expand functionality, optional features include vehicle alerts and access to up to 180 days of event video history, available with a Ring Home Basic subscription. The premium Ring Home plan unlocks additional perks like 24/7 recording and AI-powered video search, making it easier to find key moments in footage. Thanks to its integration with Amazon's ecosystem, the Outdoor Cam Plus also connects seamlessly with Alexa-compatible devices, enabling features like Live View and Two-Way Talk.
The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus will be available for pre-order starting February 20, 2025, with shipments beginning on March 26, 2025. While it's a solid choice for those seeking an affordable outdoor security camera, its upgrades may not be compelling enough to justify replacing an existing Stick Up Cam.