5 Most Affordable Security Cameras You Can Get At Harbor Freight

For many homeowners and business owners, few things are more important than the security of their property. While door and window alarms are often considered the primary source of protection, many also opt for the added layer of security that only cameras can provide.

Whatever your home security needs might be, it's not likely that Harbor Freight Tools will be the first point of purchase you think about when you're looking to outfit your home or office with the necessary provisions. The family-owned retail chain is, after all, primarily focused on providing professional builders and DIYers with durable tools at a wallet-friendly price. However, Harbor Freight stores also carry a full line of home security products that can help you add extra levels of protection to your property.

While that lineup does not feature security systems from industry leaders like Ring or SimpliSafe, it does include a surprisingly solid slate of security cameras that will allow you to view and record all the comings and goings around the front door of your home or office or to places on your property that may not always get enough coverage. Here's a look at five affordable security cameras you can pick up from Harbor Freight Tools.

