5 Most Affordable Security Cameras You Can Get At Harbor Freight
For many homeowners and business owners, few things are more important than the security of their property. While door and window alarms are often considered the primary source of protection, many also opt for the added layer of security that only cameras can provide.
Whatever your home security needs might be, it's not likely that Harbor Freight Tools will be the first point of purchase you think about when you're looking to outfit your home or office with the necessary provisions. The family-owned retail chain is, after all, primarily focused on providing professional builders and DIYers with durable tools at a wallet-friendly price. However, Harbor Freight stores also carry a full line of home security products that can help you add extra levels of protection to your property.
While that lineup does not feature security systems from industry leaders like Ring or SimpliSafe, it does include a surprisingly solid slate of security cameras that will allow you to view and record all the comings and goings around the front door of your home or office or to places on your property that may not always get enough coverage. Here's a look at five affordable security cameras you can pick up from Harbor Freight Tools.
Cobra HD Color Surveillance Camera with Night Vision
While budget may not be the primary concern when you're searching for home security options like surveillance cameras, at some point cost will invariably play a part in your decision making. The good news for the budget-minded buyers who are determined to use real cameras over the various "dummy" or imitation options out there is that Harbor Freight offers a legit security camera from Cobra for the budget-friendly price of $16.27.
Given the camera's under-$20 price tag, you might think it a substandard piece of tech that can't get the job done. But we'd wager the doubters out there might be surprised by what Cobra delivers at that price point, with this security camera boasting 1080p high-definition color video, low-light sensors for no-loss day-to-night switching, and night vision up to a whopping 100 feet.
Cobra delivers all of that in a weatherproof casing that should ensure your camera remains functional in virtually any weather condition. The camera has also been well-reviewed by consumers, with users bestowing it a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars in Harbor Freight's web store.
Though the camera can be had for just over $16, you will, of course, need to connect it to a DVR system to utilize its recording capabilities. That will indeed require an additional investment and, unfortunately, you'll have to shop elsewhere for that item as Harbor Freight does not currently offer DVR recording systems for sale in stores or online.
Bunker Hill Security Weatherproof Color Security Camera with Night Vision
We should tell you now that the rest of the security cameras listed here will also need to be plugged into or connected to some sort of monitor or recording system to provide proper playback and recording. That means that, if you don't already have such a device on hand (in some cases a smartphone, tablet, or SD card will do), you'll need to factor that cost into your security budget. Likewise, some of the options will also need hardwiring into an electrical source, which can dramatically impact the overall cost of your setup. Suffice it to say, those factors may well affect how much you're willing to spend on the camera itself. If that's the case, this $25.99 option from Bunker Hill Security might suit your acceptable price point.
That's particularly true if you're looking for a camera that doesn't need a pricey DVR system to function, with this Bunker Hill Security camera instead offering the ability to plug into a television screen for playback. Yes, you can record said footage provided your television is connected to a recording device, including a VHS recorder.
As for the footage, this low-profile Bunker Hill Security camera offers 300-pixel resolution and full-color playback, as well as night-vision recording up to 15 feet. It even comes with eight LED lights built in for extra illumination. If you're concerned about quality at that price point, the camera has earned dozens of 5-star reviews from Harbor Freight customers, though some note it isn't as weatherproof as it claims and that its night vision function isn't up to par.
Cobra 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi Security
It is, of course, entirely possible that you already have some sort of security system in place for your home or office and are merely looking to extend its coverage into out-of-the-way areas that are a little harder to monitor. If you are currently using a Cobra 1080p Wi-Fi Security System, you might be interested in checking out these low-cost add-on Wi-Fi enabled cameras that can dramatically bolster your Cobra setup.
The cameras will cost you just $31.27 each through Harbor Freight Tools. We should warn you, however, that Cobra's Wi-Fi security cameras are available for in-store purchase only, and several reviewers noted that stock levels can vary dramatically from one Harbor Freight store to the next. Likewise, some reviewers felt the image quality of these indoor-outdoor cameras was not up to their standards, and still others were frustrated at the device's 120V power needs in the context of their remote coverage intent.
Even still, if you can track these add-on cameras down in-store, their capabilities should more than boost your property's security credentials, with each offering 1080p playback that can be viewed by Wi-Fi connection on a smartphone or tablet. They also offer an impressive 87-degree viewing angle, up to 130 feet visibility in night-vision mode, and built-in thermal sensors that help the camera distinguish between legit dangers and less worrisome events like the rustling of branches. With an IP66 rating, these cameras are also built to withstand even the toughest of climate conditions.
Geeni Doorpeek1080p Video Doorbell
More homeowners than ever are concerned with monitoring the space just beyond their front door, and doorbell cameras have become the first line of defense for anyone looking to not only protect the sanctity of their front stoop but also all the packages that are being delivered to their home on a daily basis. Of course, some of the higher-end doorbell camera systems on the market can set a homeowner back hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and some even require pricey monthly subscriptions for use.
Thankfully, solid options exist for price-conscious security consumers, with Harbor Freight offering the subscription-free Geeni Doorpeek Video Doorbell for just $56.47. Unfortunately, this is another in-store purchase only item, meaning you'll have to find a Harbor Freight brick-and-mortar shop if you want to add one to your home security setup. The good news is that customers who've sought out the Doorpeek have largely raved about its ease of setup and its no-subscription functionality, with some even claiming the device bests the likes of industry standard-setters like Ring.
Those claims may be backed up by the Doorpeek's capability, with built-in Wi-Fi, iOS and Android support, and Geeni smart home-enabled device allowing users to monitor their front door and speak to those on the other side with the push of a button. The device also provides a 130-degree wide angle of view and 1080p playback of the area all in a sleek, weatherproof casing.
Geeni Sentry 1080p Motion Activated Floodlight Security
If you're looking to pick up a durable, maximum coverage sort of security camera that pairs with your Geeni smart home setup, you can also purchase the brand's Sentry Floodlight video system from your local Harbor Freight Tools retailer. To be clear, you can only purchase it at your local Harbor Freight, as the Sentry is another in-store purchase only item. At a cost of just $69.47, you may well want to make the trip to Harbor Freight and pick up a couple, as this fully weatherproof camera-floodlight combo not only provides real-time viewing via your tablet or smartphone but also hours of recording time via a 128-GB SD card that is sold separately.
The Sentry will also deliver a massive blast of light and a 100 dB alarm when you need to deter unwanted guests that get too close to your home or business. Yes, both of those features can be set up to be activated by motion sensor, and the device also boasts two-way speakers, allowing you to communicate with wanted, or unwanted guests, on your property. Meanwhile, the camera's wide-angle 140-degree view ensures you're maximizing how much of your property you can actually cover.
As with many Geeni products (including the Doorpeek), there is no subscription required to use the Sentry's bells and whistles, though you will need to download the Geeni app to access them. Given that 126 of the 140 reviews posted on Harbor Freight about the Geeni Sentry are 3 stars or higher, it looks to be a legit bang-for-your-buck security investment.