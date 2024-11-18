How To View Your Google Nest Camera's Live Feed On A Pixel Watch

Google's line of smart home products, Google Nest, includes speakers, displays, alarms, doorbells, thermostats, and, of course, cameras. Google offers several different types of indoor and outdoor cams, with pricing typically ranging from $79.99 to $$279.99, depending on the model and features.

Google also offers smartphones, tablets, and wearables, like smart watches. The Pixel Watch line stands out with models like the Pixel Watch 3, stands out in the Google ecosystem. In fact, the Pixel Watch 3 nearly convinced our reviewer to ditch the Apple Watch. Naturally, all of these devices are integrated, allowing for easier management, control, and automation.

Google periodically updates its smart home products and adds new features. In the latest update — the 2024 Google Home Fall Update – the company announced that users can now access live feeds from Google Nest cameras directly on the Pixel Watch 3. That feature is only on the Pixel Watch 3 for now, but this is coming to other wearables at some point. The watch can also be used to receive notifications, control the camera, for two-way communication, and more. Here's what you need to know.

