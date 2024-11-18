How To View Your Google Nest Camera's Live Feed On A Pixel Watch
Google's line of smart home products, Google Nest, includes speakers, displays, alarms, doorbells, thermostats, and, of course, cameras. Google offers several different types of indoor and outdoor cams, with pricing typically ranging from $79.99 to $$279.99, depending on the model and features.
Google also offers smartphones, tablets, and wearables, like smart watches. The Pixel Watch line stands out with models like the Pixel Watch 3, stands out in the Google ecosystem. In fact, the Pixel Watch 3 nearly convinced our reviewer to ditch the Apple Watch. Naturally, all of these devices are integrated, allowing for easier management, control, and automation.
Google periodically updates its smart home products and adds new features. In the latest update — the 2024 Google Home Fall Update – the company announced that users can now access live feeds from Google Nest cameras directly on the Pixel Watch 3. That feature is only on the Pixel Watch 3 for now, but this is coming to other wearables at some point. The watch can also be used to receive notifications, control the camera, for two-way communication, and more. Here's what you need to know.
Viewing your Nest Cam live feed on the Pixel Watch 3
To view your Google Nest Camera's live feed on the Pixel Watch 3, you will need the latest version of the Google Home app. From the Google Home app, tap the Camera device tile, and then select the camera to access its live feed. You can zoom in and out by double-tapping on the screen.
If you own a Nest camera or doorbell launched in 2021 or later, you can also set up your Pixel Watch 3 to receive alerts. Nest Cam alerts, or notifications, are disabled by default, but you can turn them on easily. To do that, launch the Google Home app and open Favorites or Devices. Tap and hold your device's tile, then navigate to More > Settings.
To enable two-way communication, open the live view and tap the three little bars (the hamburger button) at the bottom of the screen. From there, tap the microphone icon to turn two-way talk on and off.
When will live feed-viewing be available on the Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2?
As mentioned, the Pixel Watch 3 is the first wearable to have the live feed-viewing feature. However, Google has not given a specific date for when this feature will be fully rolled out.
In a community post announcing the fall update, the company said that the next update for the Pixel Watch line is planned for March 2025, so it is safe to assume Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 owners will have to wait until then. Either way, Google recommends that users go to the Wear OS Community help page for updates.
It is also worth noting that not all Nest Cams are compatible with this feature. It is available on the battery-powered indoor and outdoor Nest Cams, the Nest Cam with floodlight, the second generation wired Nest Cam, the second generation wired Nest Doorbell, and the battery-powered Nest Doorbell.
There are several third-party cameras that work with Google Home. If you own one — or an older Pixel Watch — you might have to wait a while to access this functionality.