I've Always Tried To Avoid Using AI, But Amazon Alexa+ Could Win Me Over

An overarching point of the Alexa+ unveiling was just how much more "natural" it will be to use. To Amazon's credit, it certainly seems like this will be the case for the most part. Alexa+ looks to have a much better time with parsing what you're saying, and even if it got a word wrong here and there, it was still able to determine context and intent despite that. However, there were a few moments where Alexa+ seemed to struggle in ways that could get frustrating.

Advertisement

In a kitchen-focused demo, for instance, it missed "salmon" as a specific ingredient, even though the other ingredients that were mentioned later in the same sentence came through. That said, Alexa+ did do a good job of course-correcting after the presenter stepped in and verbally explained that something was misunderstood.

That's another element to Alexa+ that was pretty impressive: The ability to continue a "conversation" by keeping track of commands and queries that were made previously. Just how effective this will be in a mass release remains to be seen, but in a relatively controlled environment Alexa+ didn't have any trouble continuing from questions about kids' soccer scheduling to looking up info on when the parent is on the hook for bringing snacks. Then creating reminders, when asked.

Advertisement

My main criticism of a more conversational Alexa is that it's maybe a bit too conversational. I don't see myself wanting an AI crowdsourced breakdown on how decorated a particular musician is when I just want to figure out the name of a song, you know?