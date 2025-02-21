How To Connect Spotify To Amazon Alexa Devices

Connecting Spotify to supported Amazon Alexa devices, such as the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show, Tap, and Fire TV Cube, is pretty straightforward to do. Here's how:

Launch the Alexa app. Select More. Go to Settings. Scroll down to Alexa Preferences. Tap on Music & Podcasts. Press Link New Service. Choose Spotify, and follow the on-screen instructions.

You should then be redirected to the Alexa app with a message saying "Spotify has been successfully linked." Amazon also sends you an email confirming the same. Press Close to exit the success message screen.

From here, you can start playing your favorite tunes on your Amazon Alexa devices via voice commands. Say, "Alexa, play [song name] on Spotify." Alexa will blast out the song for you and continue auto-playing similar songs until you want it to stop, then say, "Alexa, stop playing" or simply "Alexa, stop."

Other Spotify-related voice commands you can use include "Alexa – play artist/album/genre/podcast name, shuffle playlist, pause, resume the song, louder/quieter or volume up/down, who is this (to get the artist of the current song), what song is this (to get the song name), and turn this off in [minutes]." You can also improve the Spotify sound quality by saying "Alexa, increase bass, or set bass to [number]."

