Amazon Alexa+ Is About To Get Much Smarter, But Will Anybody Pay For It?

Amazon has finally announced the long-overdue upgrade of its digital assistant at an event attended by SlashGear today, giving it generative AI superpowers in the same vein as Google Gemini or Apple's Siri. The next-gen avatar will be called Alexa+, and as per the company, it is no longer a robot talker. Instead, this one is more conversational and will follow the natural language flow with contextual understanding.

Advertisement

A key appeal of Alexa+ is the self-learning approach, which means it gains a better understanding of its role in a household the more users engage with it. The company says that over time, it will learn everything from a family member's dietary preferences to their weekly routines and medicine details. Since this is a generative AI upgrade, Alexa+ will also offer a certain level of agentic capabilities at tasks such as planning for an upcoming trip, helping kids with their study, and more.

Another notable aspect is memory. The AI assistant will remember details from previous conversations and will recall contextual details about them during human-machine interactions. Amazon is also offering a deeper integration with the mesh of smart home services in a person's home. For example, asking it to "take the music playback downstairs" will automatically switch to the speakers located in the prescribed destination. It will also make sure that music is not played on certain speakers depending on users' requests. There's also a new Shazam-like system, where users can directly ask Alexa+ to find a certain song that was playing during the end credits of a film or TV show.

Advertisement