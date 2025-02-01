4 Of The Best Home Security Systems Without A Subscription
There are few things more precious to people these days than their families. That being the case, it's reasonable enough to assume that the safety and security of the homes in which those families reside may be a close second. The good news for homeowners is that, if security is something you place near the top of your personal priority list, there are some great options available to keep your house and family safe. Heck, these days, even Roku has some solid home security options available.
If you're in the market for a home security system, you might be of the opinion that too many options exist. You might even agree that the sticker price on some is enough to make your heart skip a beat. Now, by no means do we believe that anyone interested in purchasing a new home security system is actually trying to put a price on the safety and security of either their home or their family. Even still, we can likely all agree we'd prefer to keep both people and property safe on the cheap if at all possible.
For many, that largely means not equipping our home with a system that requires us to commit to a monthly fee for coverage. As you'll read later, when seeking to assemble the best of the non-subscription home security best, we scoured the scene in search of a few well-reviewed, easy-to-install, and easy-to-use options that won't set you back too many Benjamins. Here's what we found.
Ring has become a popular security measure for millions
When it comes to the home security realm, Ring has emerged as one of the most prominent and trusted names in the game. The company, of course, rose to its station on the strength of its doorbell cameras. Even as those cameras now equip millions of homes across the globe, they are not without their problems. Nonetheless, given their popularity, Ring already has a distinct edge in the modern home security market, and the company has continued to stake its claim by building out its product line to full home security systems.
The Alarm Home Security System currently ranks among Ring's better offerings. It's also a highly customizable system, with Ring offering multiple different packages through Amazon at prices ranging from $234.99 (5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) bundle with Ring Video Doorbell Wired) to $499.99 (Pro 13-Piece Kit and eero Wi-Fi 6 Router). Those packages offer users everything from a base alarm station, a system controlling keypad, and motion detectors, as well as door and window contact sensors. While professional installation is an option for each of the Ring Alarms, it is not required to get the system properly up and running.
Perhaps more importantly, Ring does indeed allow users to make use of the base functions of the system without signing up for a monthly subscription. That being said, if you really want to get the most out of your Ring Alarm, a range of subscription packages are available that may significantly upgrade the overall functionality and effectiveness of the system.
SimpliSafe offers more comprehensive security coverage
Like Ring, SimpliSafe has become one of the preeminent names in home security over the past decade or so. But SimpliSafe generally takes a more comprehensive approach to their coverage, seeking to occupy the same pro-level security territory as ADT. While it may not be quite at that level, offerings like SimpliSafe's $99 smart lock are impressive to say the least. Where the company bests most of its competitors — ADT included — is in price point, with complete indoor and outdoor systems fit with window and door movement detectors, motion sensors, and even cameras currently listed on Amazon between $199.99 (5-piece wireless system with key fob activation) and $352.49 (7-piece wireless system with 2 outdoor cameras).
Apart from the price point, SimpliSafe's app and systems are highly rated in both The App Store and Google Play, with many agreeing it's one of the more effective DIY home security offerings available. The company also offers professional installation for $124.99 if you're looking for insight on how to properly set up protection for your home inside and out.
Given the broad range of SimpliSafe offerings, it's a little surprising that you are not required to pay a monthly fee to utilize many of the company's basic security measures. That fact alone makes the reasonable one-time cost of a SimpliSafe home security package all the more appealing to those looking to protect their space without spending a bundle. As with Ring, SimpliSafe also offers various pro-level monitoring packages from live security agents if you want to opt into a monthly sub.
Abode takes the smart home approach to home security
Abode is fast making a name for itself alongside the likes of Ring, and SimpliSafe. Arguments could even be made that the NerdWallet approved outfit has already surpassed some competitors with its smart home functionality. Indeed, innovative home tech is the name of the game for Abode, with the company offering consumers advanced security options which boast seamless integration with several smart home platforms.
Given Abode's focus on tech integration and smart features, you might be surprised to learn the company is not charging an arm and a leg for home security systems. Its All-in-One Security Kit can currently be purchased on Amazon for just $299.99. You can, of course, bolster your security package with add-on options for an additional fee. While Abode does not require you to sign a contract to use many of the basic features of its equipment, if you want to upgrade your security coverage, you can subscribe to the company's professional monitoring for $24.99/month, or opt for the less comprehensive self monitoring package for $7.99/month.
If you are eyeing an Abode security system package, you'll be happy to know that most are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google smart home helpers, and a few even work with Apple Home Kit. As for the bundles, they offer many of the same features as other security outfits, including a hub and an array of sensors. Abode also includes a glass break sensor in some packages, along with a remote key-fob arming device, which is pretty cool.
Arlo is relatively new to the home security scene
Arlo is one of the newer names to hit the security scene in recent years. While the company may not boast the sort of instant recognition as a Ring or a SimpliSafe, its systems are well thought of in professional circles, with sites like CNET delivering positive reviews of Arlo security packages. In terms of home security systems, Arlo is keeping things a little simpler than its competitors, currently listing just two online, which are priced at $70 (Wired Keypad Sensor Hub with (2) 8-in-1 Sensors) and $299.99 (Smart Hub with (5) 8-In-1 Sensors and Yard Sign) respectively through Amazon.
Each of those easy-install Arlo systems can be upgraded with various add-ons if you like, including one of the company's many popular camera setups and additional door and window sensors, among others. As noted by CNET, add-ons can, however, get pricey, quickly. To get the most out of your Arlo system, you may also need to sign up for a $24.99/month pro surveillance package is available, as is a scaled-back $7.99 package that boasts a range of AI-powered features.
You do not, however, need either of those subs to use basic functions of Arlo's products. And in terms of those products, Arlo offers some genuine upgrades of some other factions, including its All-In-One sensors that perform 8 different functions. Theseinclude motion detection, tilt detection, and door/window movement, as well as monitoring for water leaks, smoke and Carbon Monoxide, interior light detection, and temperature fluctuation.
How we got here
When we began running through the various subscription free home security options that are currently available to consumers for this list, many factors were accounted for in our decision making process, including cost, quality, and availability. We also took cues from professional and consumer reviews in selecting the finalists.
In the end, the systems that made the cut did so as they met our parameters for most, if not all of those factors. As always, we encourage you to conduct your own home security research to find the subscription free package that best suits your home security needs.