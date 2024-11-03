Is Roku's Home Security System Worth It? Here's What Users Say
Home security is a focus for so many homeowners these days. The advent of the connected smart home has allowed us to easily integrate a number of protective features, from video doorbells to customizable lighting that can make it seem like someone is home. Many brands have taken up the mantle to provide full home coverage, but Roku may be one of the more surprising to enter the fray.
Founded in 2002 by the creator of the digital video recorder (DVR), Anthony Wood, Roku became a key player in home streaming devices, eventually releasing more than ten generations of its successful gadgets. In October 2022, it released its first smart home cameras and video doorbells. About seven months later, it launched an accompanying home monitoring system, both serving as affordable alternatives to brands like SimpliSafe. Whereas Roku retails its wireless outdoor cameras for $79 and its Home Monitoring System for $99, SimpliSafe charges $479 for its comparable monitoring package and one wireless outdoor camera, which is just over $300 more than if you buy Roku's components separately.
With such a big price gap, one must wonder if Roku's considerably cheaper option stands up to its costlier counterparts. After all, what does a lower price tag matter if the quality simply isn't there? We took a look at user reviews and forum posts across multiple platforms to see what the public has to say about the streaming service entering the home security space.
What do users think of Roku's security system?
There are three components to Roku's security setup: indoor cameras, outdoor cameras, and a home monitoring system with door sensors, a keypad lock, and a motion sensor. They are cheaper than other brands, but user responses suggest the costlier brands may be worth it. One Roku user calls the indoor home cameras a "waste of money," further elaborating that the in-app video playback is very laggy. Another assessment states the speaker is subpar, making it difficult to hear recordings, and the playback quality leads to the software becoming unstable.
The discussion on Reddit is about as rough. User u/igazijo plainly states on one thread, "They're garbage," and talks about the inability to watch playbacks recorded on an installed microSD. When discussing the 360-degree camera, u/Sadistic_Sponge corroborates u/igazijo, stating that SD cards can't be reviewed in-app. They also mentioned that the files on the microSD are "organized into 1-minute chunks," making reviewing a long video more difficult than it needs to be.
Tom's Guide is more forgiving of the camera, focusing more on its price and audio and video quality to warrant a four-star rating. Tech Hive reviewed the home monitoring system and was less enthused than Tom's Guide, noting a complicated setup and "limited device support and integrations." Reddit and Roku's communities didn't have much to say about the doorbell, but outlets like CNN did review it, stating that unless you're ingrained in the Roku ecosystem, Ring is a better value.
Does Roku home security require a monthly subscription?
In looking at different critiques and criticisms of Roku's entire home security system, you'll find some users mentioning a 14-day trial. In fact, that was one of the bigger complaints: many features seemed to drop off after the two-week trial to Roku's Smart Home Subscription ended. Before getting too deep into what's included in a monthly subscription, it's important to note that it's not required. You do lose some functions without one, but all of Roku's security tools, from the cameras to the video doorbell, are completely capable of being used without a mandatory monthly fee.
When you subscribe to Roku Smart Home, you benefit from perks like video cloud recording. Without a subscription, your Cloud account only stores images. Additionally, your cameras have pet, vehicle, and package detection to minimize unnecessary alerts, and there's no delay between when the device records events. With no subscription, there's a significant 5-minute delay. The camera subscription runs $3.99 per month for up to two cameras or $9.99 per month for more than two. You can also subscribe yearly for $39.99 or $99.99 per camera.
Roku also offers a Pro Monitoring Subscription for $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. Signing up entitles you to 24/7 alert monitoring with emergency dispatch response at the press of a button. Roku also notes that you may be eligible for a home insurance discount with Pro Monitoring. Again, though, this is not required to self-monitor your Roku devices.