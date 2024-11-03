Is Roku's Home Security System Worth It? Here's What Users Say

Home security is a focus for so many homeowners these days. The advent of the connected smart home has allowed us to easily integrate a number of protective features, from video doorbells to customizable lighting that can make it seem like someone is home. Many brands have taken up the mantle to provide full home coverage, but Roku may be one of the more surprising to enter the fray.

Founded in 2002 by the creator of the digital video recorder (DVR), Anthony Wood, Roku became a key player in home streaming devices, eventually releasing more than ten generations of its successful gadgets. In October 2022, it released its first smart home cameras and video doorbells. About seven months later, it launched an accompanying home monitoring system, both serving as affordable alternatives to brands like SimpliSafe. Whereas Roku retails its wireless outdoor cameras for $79 and its Home Monitoring System for $99, SimpliSafe charges $479 for its comparable monitoring package and one wireless outdoor camera, which is just over $300 more than if you buy Roku's components separately.

With such a big price gap, one must wonder if Roku's considerably cheaper option stands up to its costlier counterparts. After all, what does a lower price tag matter if the quality simply isn't there? We took a look at user reviews and forum posts across multiple platforms to see what the public has to say about the streaming service entering the home security space.

