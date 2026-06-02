How Often Should You Fully Restart Your Modem & Router?

Wi-Fi routers are an interesting category of products — you either don't really care about how they work, or you become the kind of person who spends hours trying to fine-tune their settings and placements to yield the best performance and coverage out of them. For the most part, modern routers and modems don't require complicated setups. You simply plug them into a wall outlet, connect them to the modem or fiber terminal provided by your ISP, and let the router handle the rest.

Chances are, the only time you ever think about it again is if you're having trouble accessing the internet on your phone or computer, in which case, a quick restart of your router often fixes the issue. While it's great that the classic "have you tried turning it on and off again" approach has a high success rate, especially with Wi-Fi routers, it does raise the question — how often should you reboot your router?

There doesn't seem to be a definitive answer to this query — Wi-Fi routers, like many other pieces of equipment, could use a full restart once every month to ensure everything's working optimally. A restart forces the router to clear its temporary memory, also known as cache. It also reboots the entire operating system, which involves killing all processes and starting them again. Any connectivity or speed issues are likely to be addressed with a fresh start of all the processes, unless the problem is external to the router.