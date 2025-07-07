Is Stellar Photo Recovery Software Worth It? SlashGear Tested It To Find Out

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So much of modern media, from music to film, is stored as digital content. There are a million and one reasons why doing it this way is more convenient than storing and managing physical content, but there are also certain risks as well. Most of us have had that gut-sinking feeling at one point or another when our computer was conspicuously missing an important file after an update or a crash. It could be a folder holding your wedding photos, recorded audio files for a podcast, or the working file for a YouTube video you spent hours editing.

That's where the Stellar Photo Recovery Software comes into play. This is a specialized photo recovery software that is designed for precisely these types of situations. It works on both PC and Mac computers to recover deleted photos, videos, and audio files from a wide range of different storage devices, including HDD drives, USB drives, flash drives, SD cards, and more. This makes it a great option for general users, but it can be a lifesaver for photographers, content creators, and others who regularly work with important media files.

Stellar sent me this software so I could try it out for myself, and I found the application to be fast, effective, easy-to-use, and capable of finding file types from a number of popular creative software platforms.