Upgrade Your Setup: A Guide To OBSBOT's Best Smart AI Webcams
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Established in 2016, OBSBOT has emerged as one of the most exciting camera technology brands. Focused on providing the best of video sensing in innovative form factors, OBSBOT has delivered products that have propelled it to the top of recommendation lists. The prestige has been well-earned, primarily because OBSBOT's fantastic webcams offer the best of modern technology at an approachable price. So, whether you're a content creator, remote employee, or just a tech enthusiast, there's an ideal product for you in the brand's portfolio.
The high attention to detail, tasteful design, and advanced but user-friendly features have earned OBSBOT's Meet 2 a rare 9/10 product score and an Editor's Choice nod in a SlashGear review. If you've been eyeing one of OBSBOT's webcams, now is the perfect time to purchase.
As part of Amazon Prime Day 2025, you can score a discount worth up to 23% the original price between July 6 and 11 on the Meet 2, Tiny SE, and Tiny 2 Lite AI-powered webcams. The limited time price cuts will be available across Amazon and the official OBSBOT online store.
The OBSBOT Meet 2 combines a playful design with high video quality
One of the most lightweight and playfully-designed small format webcams out there, the OBSBOT Meet 2 is sure to find a permanent place atop your workstation. This compact webcam is inspired by the looks of classic cameras and comes in three exciting colorways that stand out from the rest. But there's more substance to it than just dreamy looks.
Armed with a ½-inch CMOS sensor that serves an f/1.8 aperture, the Meet 2 enables 4K video streams at 30fps. For an even smoother output, you can toggle the full-HD 60fps mode without having to worry about any quality degradations in low-light situations.
But video conferencing is not solely about sheer pixel quality. To that end, the OBSBOT Meet 2 also embraces Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) tech and pairs it with 4x digital zoom capability to ensure that you're always in the frame and that there's no focus hunting. For added flexibility, the system can even recognize hand gestures for adjusting the zoom levels. Talking about frame adjustment, the webcam can be mounted in vertical or horizontal modes with a simple flip atop the mount stand.
Another meaningful perk is an onboard pair of omni-directional mics, which intelligently cancel surrounding noise and allow automatic gain control. The company's mobile app offers further versatility with video quality adjustments to ensure that you look and sound the best on your next video call. And setup is extra simple, too. Purchase the OBSBOT Meet 2 during Prime Day to save $30, a discount you don't want to miss.
For a pocket-sized webcam, check out the OBSBOT Tiny SE
One of the most advanced pocket-sized AI-powered webcams out there with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) facility, the OBSBOT Tiny SE takes video quality and frame adjustment capabilities to the next level. Based on a BSI CMOS sensor with large 2.9 micron pixels and support for 12-bit dynamic range, this futuristic webcam promises stunning levels of color depth, clarity, and smoothness.
If you record videos, you'll be glad to know that this camera can record full-HD clips at 100fps resolution, which means no stuttering movements or motion blur. For extra post-capture versatility, the OBSBOT Meet SE can also record videos at 120fps frame rate. Another standout benefit is the dual native ISO system, which does automatic light adjustments and produces well-lit visuals even in dark surroundings.
Furthermore, thanks to staggered HDR support, you won't have to struggle with harsh or poor light spoiling your videos. The dual Face Focus and Global Focus features analyze the frame and automatically adjust the focus based on the movement of your face, body, or close-up objects with up to 4x zoom range in tow.
All these adjustments happen automatically, thanks to the onboard AI Tracking with Auto Zoom which adjusts the frame according to your movement, ensuring that you're always at the center and well-composed. You can also pick from upper body, close-up, lower body, hand, and headless modes to make sure that the tracking is appropriate for the situation. Hand gesture support, Stream Deck integration, remote control, zone tracking, and a noise canceling microphone are also part of the package. Another big benefit — the Tiny SE works seamlessly with many other products, including the OBSBOT Center software, the Tiny Smart Remote 2, the Elgato Stream Deck, and the Gesture Control 2.0. For all these perks, check out the OBSBOT Tiny SE this Prime Day for $15 off. This is the most affordable model in the Tiny series, which originally costs $99 but is now priced at just $84.
The OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite has countless advanced features
For folks seeking the best in all categories, including video quality, audio clarity, and next-gen AI camera features, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite offers a meaningful boost over the Tiny SE without a huge premium. Equipped with a ½-inch CMOS sensor, this one promises even better visuals in low-light surroundings thanks to enhanced light data collection and advanced algorithms. It's also one of the most rewarding PTZ webcams in its price bracket, thanks to 4K quality video capture at 30fps, with the flexibility of climbing up to smoother 60fps at full-HD resolution to go with it.
The OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite embraces the next-gen Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) to intelligently track subject movement and automatically switch the focus lock without any delays. The standout element, once again, is the onboard AI Tracking with Auto Zoom which automatically shifts the frame and performs zoom adjustment, keeping you at the center of action throughout the video capture session.
Likewise, you can set the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite to track the upper or lower limb, or even take a headless tracking or face-only approach that is ideal for product showcases. In a nutshell, whatever the on-camera scenario, there's an OBSBOT feature tailored for it. Going a step further, it can also set tracking zones with zoom adjustment so that any unwanted elements don't appear in the frame.
The OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite includes preset modes for setting up PTZ positions and other parameters, and to deliver crystal clear audio output, also offers dual omni-directional mics that let you adjust between three levels of noise cancellation. Moreover, the human voice augmentation tech ensures that your voice is captured in pristine quality without any background noise. During Prime Day, buy the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite at a $36 discount — Don't miss out on these savings!