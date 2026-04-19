6 Highly-Rated Kitchen Appliances On Amazon That Are Not Ninja Products

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Ninja has a chokehold on the small kitchen appliance category, and for good reason. It's innovative and delivers quality that consumers trust. Ninja has earned the hype. But it's not the end-all, be-all brand when it comes to stocking your kitchen, especially if you prefer to shop on Amazon.

Whether you're air frying dinner for the family or making frozen treats for dessert, there are other highly-rated brands and products on Amazon that can do the job well, and often at a lower price. Appliances that don't have the Ninja brand stamped on the front can still outperform your expectations. This collection of highly rated kitchen appliances on Amazon that are not Ninja products deserves just as much attention as the Ninja products you likely already know and love. Or in some cases, maybe more. If you're ready to upgrade your kitchen without defaulting to the usual suspects, let's shake things up a bit.