12 Cool Kitchen Gadgets That Can Save You Time And Energy

Ever been stuck trying to figure out if your food has cooked for long enough? We've all been there. A common workaround, a solution as old as time, really, is to test the texture by tasting a portion of the meal. I, for one, have never liked that. I have a pretty sensitive tongue, and I can't tell you the number of times I've been burned carrying out the taste test. And doing the finger test can be too imprecise.

That's where food thermometers come into play. They're essentially a way for you to know if your meal has been thoroughly cooked, which means you can take the guesswork out of the cooking equation, stop overcooking your meals, and save time all at once.

Amongst all the offerings in this niche, the Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer is the most highly rated; it's got a 4.8-star rating from over 85 thousand reviews. Now, although it's called a meat thermometer by name, it can be applied to just about every food type and cooking situation: whether that's baking, grilling, or even making stews and noodles — its IP67 water-resistant rating allows this. All you need to do is dip the thermometer into what you're cooking and wait roughly two seconds for a reading to appear on the LCD. The Alpha Grillers Thermometer is priced at $12.98.