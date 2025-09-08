This Unexpected Appliance May Be The Trick To Developing Photos At Home Like A Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Film photography has come back into style over the past few years, as retro tech trends continue to grow across the board. A film photograph's unmistakable warmth and colors are easy to spot across platforms like Instagram, with dedicated hashtags like #FilmPhotography amassing over 44 million posts. What the medium offers in style, though, it sometimes loses in convenience — all while racking up some steep costs.

Even though you might be able to save a few bucks by picking up an older, used SLR camera, analog photography unfortunately isn't a cheap hobby. Between high maintenance and repair costs, the rising price of film, and the need to pay to develop said film, your $40 yard sale treasure can quickly become a big investment. That said, you might be able to save a little money by developing your own photos at home with a little help from an appliance you might even have in your kitchen cabinet.

A sous vide machine, like the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 2.0, can be an unexpected asset for your home photo studio. These appliances work by heating water to a specific temperature using a heating element. Creating a highly controlled environment is absolutely paramount when using photo developing chemicals, particularly if you're working with color film, and it's one of the more challenging aspects of setting up a darkroom at home. A sous vide machine, then, is particularly helpful for maintaining the temperature of those chemicals, as it makes sure that the water bath stays at the exact temperature you set it to throughout the entire development process.