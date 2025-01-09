7 Classic Film SLR Cameras Worth Buying Today

It truly warms my heart how much people are gravitating towards film photography. Don't get me wrong, I'm not naive to think that film is winning the battle of film vs. digital photography, especially with everyone having a smartphone camera in their pockets. However, there is still a rise in people harkening back to the days of analog. My background is in filmmaking, which means my love affair with film photography began quite early as it often served as excellent training ground before getting into moving pictures. For many, many years, I have been shooting my own photographs, and I can firmly say that there is no better way to improve your skills as a photographer than by utilizing film. Because your stock is limited, it forces you to put far more care into your images than you might if you're just snapping countless photos with your smartphone.

A great way to get into film photography is by using a single-lens reflex, or SLR, camera. This is a camera designed with a mirror and prism allowing the user to see what is being captured through one lens rather than multiple. We are very familiar with SLR cameras today because of their digital counterparts in DSLRs, making the transition to the analog much smoother. If you are someone wanting to purchase your first film camera or want to upgrade the equipment you already have, I have selected seven SLR cameras that you should check out. These have been chosen through a mixture of my own personal experience and the opinions of other sites and photographers as well.