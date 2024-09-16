Film Vs. Digital Camera: Which One Is Better If You Want To Level Up Your Photography?

For hundreds of years, humans have used cameras to capture everything from landscapes — like the breathtaking destinations every photographer needs to visit — to key moments in history for future viewing. Nowadays, thanks to phones, the vast majority of Earth's population has a camera readily available at all times. Picture-taking has even grown into a massive industry, with photographers accepting gigs at weddings, graduations, sporting events, and more to cement memories in black and white and color.

For others, photography is merely a hobby. Personally, I've taken photography just as seriously as a hobby as I have as a professional endeavor, agonizing over the smallest details to get the perfect shot and finding new ways to step up my game. Not only is this process fun to go through, but it has made me more capable of meeting the needs of clients as my skills have improved.

In short, photography is an art form. There are core tenets of the medium that I and many other photographers abide by, all kinds of equipment worth trying out (and tons of camera tech that is a total waste of money for beginners), and even essential phone apps every photographer should have installed. Then there's the matter of which photography method one wants to master: film or digital. Throughout my years as an amateur and later professional photographer, I've found that both have their merits and their drawbacks, and there's nothing wrong with giving both an honest shot, but which one is best for those seeking to take their photography to the next level?

