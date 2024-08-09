Mistakes Beginner Photographers Make When Working With 35mm Film

Unlike digital cameras, where you can adjust the ISO on the fly, film rolls have a fixed ISO. ISO indicates your film speed, or how sensitive it is to light, that why you should always keep in mind the ISO of the film you loaded on your camera. If you set the wrong ISO, you could end up with wildly underexposed or overexposed photos.

While you might say that you're likely not going to change the ISO of your film roll while you're shooting, it's better to have at least a reminder at the back of your camera as to what film sensitivity you're using at the moment. That way, even if you accidentally change the ISO setting on it, you can easily put it back at the correct setting just by looking at the tab that came in your film roll's back that lists your film's ISO.

Keeping your film's ISO tab also more crucial if you do not plan to develop the entire roll you have on your camera. For example, you might have just taken 24 images on a 36-shot roll after an entire day of shooting. This means you still have room for eight photos, and you might want to save it for tomorrow. If you pack up your camera and lose the ISO tab, you might forget if the last roll you loaded is ISO 100 or ISO 400. Some camera manufacturers have thought of this, that's why some cameras have a small, windowed slot at the back that's designed to take the ISO tab. That way, you'll always know the sensitivity of the film you have loaded.

