Leica SL3 Review: A Flawed Masterpiece

Autofocus is a mixed bag with the Leica SL3. On the one hand, it does feature modern subject detection modes and seems to be fairly reliable at finding the faces and eyes of people. In general, the autofocus system of the SL3 is perhaps the best on L mount.

However, the animal detection mode is very definitely in beta as advertised, and it let me down in a few key situations. Particularly frustrating was when I chanced to find a flock of newly hatched Virginia Rail chicks. Here the inconsistency of the animal detection was such that I eventually gave up on it altogether.

To make matters worse, I found that the camera has an alarming tendency to occasionally fail to record images. This happened when I was photographing the Virginia Rails, but for the life of me, I don't know why the images were lost. I never realized the issue till long after I'd snapped the shot, and it only happened a few times during testing. Once I snapped a 15-minute long exposure of the stars over the mountains, and the in-camera noise reduction took 15 minutes to process. With one minute of processing time left to go, it suddenly aborted the process and the photo was gone.

Further exposures (some as long as an hour) went off without a hitch, and in fact the built-in ability to shoot extremely long exposures without using a bulb or timer mode is really nice to have. The camera can shoot continuously at up to 15fps, but only with extremely limited features enabled. If you want the camera to refocus between shots, it'll only go up to 5fps.

This is clearly a camera which would benefit from some serious software development and firmware updates to address autofocus and bring it more in line with what may be found in a camera like the Nikon Z8. The issue with disappearing photos appears to be experienced by other users, and also certainly needs to be addressed.