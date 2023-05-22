Here's How You Can Develop Film At Home Without A Darkroom

Most photographs we take these days are digital, but film-based photography never left — and in some circles is even making a comeback. Before you rush out to buy a 35mm camera, you should note that developing film and photos is a significantly more involved process than what you might be used to with digital photography.

It's not an impossible task, certainly, but you will need a variety of tools and supplies. Keep in mind, some supplies include toxic chemicals. So you'll want to wear rubber gloves, make sure you're working in a well-ventilated area (or wear a good respirator), and don't get any in your eyes or mouth. Also do not, under any circumstances, use those chemicals if you are or believe you are pregnant. It's also wise to perform a dry run with a roll of film you don't care about first.

Keep in mind that these instructions pertain to the development of black and white film, not color. Color film development is even more toxic and far more complicated, so if you need to develop color film it's in your best interest to take or send it to a professional film development provider.