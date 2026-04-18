12 Cheap Wal-Mart Finds To Help You Spring Clean The Garage
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Spring can be one of the best times of the year. The flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the first butterflies emerge to flit about the fields, as the cold weather gives way to summer sunshine. But the fading of winter also often comes with some obligations.
Maybe you've been putting off cleaning your garage for too long, maybe you're helping an aging parent, relative, or neighbor who can't do it anymore, or maybe you've moved into a new home, and the previous tenant left the place a mess. There are countless reasons you might need to clean the garage, but it's probably not a job you're looking forward to.
If you're planning to clean your garage this spring, these affordable Walmart gadgets could make the chore a bit easier. Of course, SlashGear isn't recommending you go out and buy all of these products, but one or two might take some of the sting out of your chores.
Casabella power spin scrubber
The Casabella Power Spin Scrubber is an all-purpose scrubber for cleaning dirt and grime on various surfaces. It's a telescoping scrubber that compresses down to 27 inches and extends up to 47.5 inches.
The scrubbing brushes spin at 420 RPM and feature medium-strength bristles to balance scraping away dirt and grime while minimizing damage to whatever you're cleaning. It's safe to use on tile, linoleum, windows, and more, and is designed to help you clean up messes inside and outside your house. So when you're done cleaning out the garage, you can take it inside to streamline your weekend chores.
The extended form not only helps you scrub high, hard-to-reach places, but it also allows you to save your back by eliminating the need to crouch to scrub. The scrubber comes with two flat brush attachments, an angled brush, and a dome brush. Spinning at roughly seven revolutions per second, these implements can clean up messes without putting in so much elbow grease. It takes about 3 hours to charge using the included charging cable, and you'll get about 100 minutes of powered scrubbing.
Swiffer dusters with extension pole
While dust has a way of gathering in our homes, it has an even easier time getting into your garage. Swiffer dusters have become a popular alternative to a feather duster, a spray cleaner, or towels for cleaning all kinds of surfaces.
Gone are the days when you had to balance on a kitchen stool to dust hard-to-reach surfaces. These Swiffer dusters have a handle that extends up to 6 feet. At one end of the handle, you'll find a brush coated in 360 degrees of grabbing fibers. When those fibers encounter dust, they snatch it up and hold it tight.
The head swivels and locks into one of four positions to meet different cleaning needs, and it comes packaged with three heavy-duty duster refills. If you're using a Swiffer duster to clean out your garage, there's a good chance you'll need all those refills and then some. When they're gone, you can save your handle and buy more replacement dusters.
Platinum series deep cleaning pressurized handheld steamer
The steam engine used to power the world before being replaced by more efficient systems. Today, steam is used for fewer tasks, but it can be a great solution for cleaning floors, fabrics, vents, tools, and more without needing to use cleaning compounds or caustic chemicals.
The Platinum series deep cleaning pressurized handheld steamer holds up to 11.5 ounces of water and reaches a maximum temperature of 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The steamer heats to a working temperature in about 4 minutes, producing hot, pressurized steam for cleaning and sanitizing.
A steam cleaner can be used to clean floors, fabrics, vents, and tools. You can use it to loosen sticky adhesives, strip away dirt, grease, and grime, and deep clean carpets and upholstery. It comes with nine attachments for completing different tasks, including two different spray nozzles, an extended connecting nozzle, an upholstery brush, a door and window wand, a microfiber cover, and more. Clean like it's the 18th century with the power of steam.
Rubbermaid cordless power scrubber
Unlike other powered scrubbers, the Rubbermaid cordless power scrubber is small and ideal for finer details, such as cleaning grout between tiles. It's basically an electric toothbrush for your house and belongings.
While its primary job might be cleaning grout and grime in your bathroom and kitchen, you can also use it to scrub the tiny crevices of your tools or around the faucets of your workshop sink, if you have one. If you've still got some detail work to do after getting most of your garage clean, it's likely that this can help you get the job done.
The scrubber is designed to cut your cleaning time in half when compared to manual scrubbing. It's water-resistant and features an ergonomic design with rubberized molding for increased comfort and grip. You can choose between pulsed cleaning or continuous scrubbing with the flip of a switch. The kit includes a powered handle, a grout-cleaning head, and a multi-purpose head. Even batteries are included.
20 rubber flex blade floor squeegee
One of the nice things about cleaning the garage is that you can be a little more cavalier than you might be inside your home. Instead of pushing around a push broom and kicking up a bunch of dust, you can spray the whole area down with a garden hose. Of course, a wet garage floor can be a hazard, so you'll probably need a way to drain the water again.
The Libman No 1241 high-power 20-inch squeegee is designed for this exact task. It can move a lot of water quickly and relatively easily. And it can be pretty fun, at least for a little while.
The actual squeegee portion is a 20-inch rubber blade attached to a steel frame. That frame then attaches to a red steel handle with a built-in hanging hole for storage. The handle extends an additional 6 inches, bringing it to a full 5 feet, and it has a powder coating to protect it from rust.
Hyper Tough 5 gallon wet/dry vacuum
A wet/dry vacuum, otherwise known as a shop vacuum, can be incredibly helpful when cleaning up your garage and other big jobs, and it can also be used to clean up wet messes. It can be a go-to tool for your garage and home, not just in the spring but all year long.
As the name suggests, the Hyper Tough 5-gallon wet/dry vacuum can hold up to 5 gallons of solid debris and liquid messes, and a 12-foot power cord gives you plenty of reach. It can deliver up to 4 horsepower to tackle big messes. It's lightweight and compact, standing just 14 inches tall and weighing 11.9 pounds.
In addition to the vacuum itself, you'll also get a 1.25-inch hose, three extension wands, a floor nozzle for cleaning a larger area on the ground, a crevice nozzle for getting into nooks and crannies, a gulper nozzle for picking up hardware and other small objects, a foam filter, a reusable dry filter with clamp ring, and a dust bag.
Dirt Devil robot vacuum cleaner
The robots are taking over ... our chores. Often, a big part of cleaning up the garage is clearing away dust, dirt, and debris on the floor. Fortunately, a robot vacuum cleaner can take some of the effort out of cleaning almost any space, including your garage.
The Dirt Devil robot vacuum cleaner runs for up to 110 minutes before the battery runs low, and then returns to the charging dock until next time. Using a built-in gyroscope, the robot charts a zigzagging route through your garage, clearing a 6.25-inch-wide path.
An app and Wi-Fi connection let you check on your vacuum, schedule cleaning, and even control it manually. It has a built-in HEPA filter, and its slim design might allow it to get under low shelves in your garage, as long as there's a little floor clearance. A robot vacuum can't clean your whole garage for you, but it could take some of the prep work out of the job. Just make sure to close the garage door so it doesn't escape into the neighborhood.
Electric corded 3-in-1 leaf blower
As the name suggests, leaf blowers are often used to clean fallen leaves from your yard, instead of using a rake. Likewise, a leaf blower can be used to move other small pieces of debris out of your garage. It probably won't take all of the work out of your spring cleaning, but this electric corded leaf blower could knock off a few steps.
The blower moves a lot of air, and fast, up to 400 cubic feet of air per minute, and delivers air speeds up to 250 miles per hour. You can also kick it down to a lower speed if the task at hand doesn't need so much power. It weighs just 7.5 pounds, so you can haul it around longer without too much strain or fatigue.
In addition to blowing away dust and debris, the blower tube can be replaced with a vacuum tube, which you can use to suck up debris. After your garage is clean, you can take the blower into the backyard to suck up and mulch debris. The mulching function boasts a 16-to-one mulching ratio, meaning that what would normally take up 16 bags is reduced to a single bag after being mulched. It even comes with a bushel bag for collecting the mulch. When winter comes around, you can use a blower to clear your driveway of snow, so it could come in handy all year.
Libman 18 high power push broom
Sweeping up is probably one of the first and last steps in any garage spring cleaning, helping to clear the way at the beginning and providing a clean finish at the end. You could always use the same broom you use inside your house, but that's not very efficient. That's what push brooms are for.
The steel handle of the Libman 18" high-power push broom is powder-coated to help prevent rusting, and it has a hanger hole at one end for storage. At the other end, you'll find an 18-inch length of 3-inch bristles. The broom mixes firm and flexible fibers (made from recycled water bottles) so it can push a range of debris at once. It can catch everything from sawdust to nuts and bolts, and everything in between. A good push broom can turn a tedious chore into something much more manageable.
Netgear - AC750 WiFi range extender and signal booster
It wasn't very long ago that you had to tie up your home phone line and listen to an array of bizarre sounds to get on the internet. A direct Ethernet connection to your router is usually stronger and more reliable, but that would mean moving your router to the garage or running a cable through your house. Besides, wireless internet connectivity is one of the great conveniences of modern life. If you want to enjoy some tunes, podcasts, or streaming while cleaning, you may need to extend your Wi-Fi range.
A Wi-Fi range extender can help by acting as a relay. You plug the extender into an electrical outlet inside your router's coverage range. The extender then repeats the signal, like a digital game of telephone, allowing it to reach farther than it otherwise would.
The NETGEAR – AC750 WiFi range extender and signal booster can deliver speeds up to 750 Mbps, provided your internet speeds are already that fast. A repeater can't make your internet connection faster than it already is. For that, you'll need a Wi-Fi booster. A Wi-Fi range extender probably won't directly help you clean your garage in the same way a good broom can, but it can give you access to music, communication, reference materials, and more, which could make the job a little easier and a lot more pleasant.
Lasko 20 classic box fan
One of the best things about springtime is that it's finally getting warmer, but that can also be one of the worst things, especially if you're planning on getting your heart rate up with a good cleaning project.
A box fan doesn't have the same cooling effects as an air conditioner or a swamp cooler, but it does help to circulate air, which helps your body cool off on its own while you're busy sweeping, scrubbing, and organizing inside a stuffy garage. The Lasko 20" classic box fan has three fan speeds and top-mounted controls. The 20 inches in the name refers to the length of the fan blades, not the dimensions of the fan box.
The durable steel box can be placed on the floor, onto a higher surface, or in a window within reach of the 6-foot power cord. And the motor is water-resistant, so you probably don't need to worry about a little contact with moisture during your cleaning frenzy.
3-piece magnetic pick-up retrieval tool set
A lot of picking up is about just picking things up off the ground. In a garage, where so much of the debris is metal (screws, nails, washers, nuts and bolts, and the like), a magnetic pick-up tool set can help you retrieve fallen or unreachable metal objects without the bending, straining, and craning.
The Hyper Tough 3-Piece Magnetic Pick-Up and Retrieval Tool Set gives you two ways to retrieve objects. Either use the telescoping wand with a magnet at the end or a steel claw with four retractable wires for grabbing small objects that the magnet can't pick up. The magnetic pick-up has a maximum lifting capacity of 2 pounds.The third piece in the set is a 3-inch magnetic tray to help keep metal items secure while you poke around the garage.
For the times when you've dropped something behind a shelf or down a narrow hole, this three-piece retrieval set could come to the rescue.
Methodology, how we made our choices
When writing this article, we thought about the times we've had to clean out the garage, both as kids and adults, and the sorts of gadgets and gizmos we wish we'd had. Additionally, we considered instances in which a particular one of these products came in handy for solving a problem that would otherwise have been more difficult.
We also gave preference and special consideration to products that could be used again outside the garage. While things like a push room or oversized floor squeegee probably won't come in handy for your regular in-home cleaning, there are scrubbers, dusters, steamers, vacuums, and more that you can use for more than this specific job.
In many cases, these products have been used successfully either by the author or other SlashGear authors. In every case, we also considered the wisdom of the crowd, looking at the products people are buying and liking enough to leave a positive review. The value of these products is supported by at least 100 reviews (often significantly more) and a rating of at least 4.0 stars.