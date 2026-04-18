12 Cheap Wal-Mart Finds To Help You Spring Clean The Garage

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Spring can be one of the best times of the year. The flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the first butterflies emerge to flit about the fields, as the cold weather gives way to summer sunshine. But the fading of winter also often comes with some obligations.

Maybe you've been putting off cleaning your garage for too long, maybe you're helping an aging parent, relative, or neighbor who can't do it anymore, or maybe you've moved into a new home, and the previous tenant left the place a mess. There are countless reasons you might need to clean the garage, but it's probably not a job you're looking forward to.

If you're planning to clean your garage this spring, these affordable Walmart gadgets could make the chore a bit easier. Of course, SlashGear isn't recommending you go out and buy all of these products, but one or two might take some of the sting out of your chores.