How To Deep Clean Your Workshop Floor So It Looks (Nearly) New Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We always strive to keep our house clean. In most cases, however, because keeping our DIY workspace dust and dirt-free is not always at the top of our to-do list, our workshop spaces are often saved for last or skipped entirely. But if you're serious about woodworking or you love spending time on project cars, you know that one of the biggest challenges DIYers face is keeping their workspace floor clean. After all, it deals with a lot (the occasional coffee spill, oil spills, metal shavings, dirt from shoes, paint stains, and sawdust), and not only will all these ruin the appearance of your garage, but they will also risk making your cordless power tools unusable at a certain point if dirt gums up moving parts or blocks airways.

If you're like most of us, you've probably built small habits that help you stay on top of surface spills, dirt, crumbs, and dust. For instance, you might have set aside one hour a week to wipe down surfaces and sweep away dust, or you might be used to cleaning up oil spills when they happen. Either way, such habits will keep your garage floor looking tidy and safe to walk on. But that's not to say that they'll make your workshop floor look all-new, and that's where deep cleaning comes in handy.

As the name suggests, deep cleaning entails setting aside a few days each year to thoroughly clean your workshop beyond your regular cleans. This allows you to handle oil spills that can get pretty gross when left for too long, and even get into corners and nooks that can go unnoticed on a weekly basis.