How To Remove Stubborn Oil Stains From Your Garage Floor

Irrespective of how hard you try to keep your garage organized and clean, you'll always encounter inevitable messes. One common and often unavoidable mess occurs when oil stains you garage, whether it's from an accidental spill from an oil change gone wrong, or a small leak from the engine. Unfortunately, we know those splattered stains are hard to ignore. If you don't clean up quickly, oil will seep into the surface, conceal the beauty of your garage, and, even worse, affect the lifespan of your concrete.

In a hurry to avoid these mishaps, you might reach for harsh chemicals to combat stubborn stains. Before you do that, while they might help, it's worth noting that choosing the wrong type of cleaner could damage your garage floor. For instance, you'll want to avoid bleach and ammonia-based cleaners as they can lead to issues like warping and discoloration. Similarly, for epoxy garage floors, you should avoid abrasive materials like steel wool, which can damage your floor and result in costly repairs.

To effectively and quickly remove stubborn oil stains from your concrete garage floor, a can of WD-40 is pretty much all you need. Just spray the WD-40 directly onto the stain and let it sit for 30 minutes. Scrub it with a stiff brush and rinse the area with water to wash off the oil residue and WD-40. We can add this to the many genius practical uses for using WD-40 around your garage, and while it works best on fresh oil stains, it can also work on older spills.