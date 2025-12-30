How To Properly Remove Snow From Your Driveway Using A Leaf Blower

Winter, in many locales, brings with it some amount of snowfall. Thus, figuring out how to keep your driveway and walkways clear becomes a top priority, with the usual suspects of shovels and snow blowers being preferred options. If you don't or can't use these, though, you can get creative with other tools. A leaf blower, for example, is a perfectly viable way to get snow out of the way. Just start up your leaf blower, choose a starting point, and walk forward while blowing the snow from side to side. While you could likely remove most of it with a regular leaf blower, you can invest in a leaf blower-to-snow blower attachment to make it even more effective at the job.

There are a lot of snow nozzle attachments for leaf blowers available from retailers such as Amazon. Prices tend to vary, though you can generally find them around the $20 mark. These work by focusing the blower's air stream, which increases the velocity to allow the blower to remove stuck-on snow patches, albeit at the expense of a narrower focus. Before buying, though, it's a good idea to do some research to ensure you're getting an attachment that actually connects to your leaf blower.

If you don't already have a leaf blower, there are plenty of strong options available, though there are some leaf blower models from major brands that users recommend avoiding. All in all, a leaf blower with a snow attachment should be adequate in many cases. However, there are some drawbacks that you should be aware of.