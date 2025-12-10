5 Leaf Blower Models From Major Brands You Should Avoid, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to purchase a leaf blower to help whip your yard into shape, you'll want to pick a good one with enough power to meet your needs and a solid reputation for reliability and performance. Buying power tools from a major brand is usually a pretty sound strategy. Reputation is everything to these companies, and so each of their products generally tends to go through arduous quality control testing long before they ever make their way to the shelves of your local hardware store. That said, even the biggest brands have been known to miss the mark on occasion.

Leaf blowers are relatively simple machines in terms of their basic functionality. A motorized impeller fan draws air through an intake port, accelerating it and compressing it through a rigid, elongated nozzle, allowing the user to direct the pressurized air wherever they please. You might think that this would mean that there isn't much that could go wrong with their manufacturer, but as simple as the design may be, there are still a handful of models out there that have left customers less-than-satisfied with their purchase. The reasons for their frustration can vary. Short cordless runtimes, excessive noise, heating issues, weak blowing power, and inconsistent performance are among the biggest problems customers have encountered. A few of these models have received significantly more poor reviews than others, suggesting that the problems themselves are not isolated incidents. That's why those looking to get a new blower might want to know which models their fellow consumers have suggested are better off avoided.