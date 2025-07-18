Are DeWalt And Craftsman Tools Made By The Same Company?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have any familiarity with power tools, then the names DeWalt and Craftsman have likely crossed your radar more than a few times. Even if you consider one superior to the other, it's generally agreed that they're among the top-tier power tool brands on the market today. However, there's a surprising connection between these iconic power tool brands that isn't obvious without a bit of digging.

Both DeWalt and Craftsman are, in fact, owned by the same company. To be more specific, both are owned by Stanley Black and Decker, itself the result of a 2010 merger of both namesake tool manufacturers. DeWalt has been under the umbrella since this merger took place, having initially been acquired by Black and Decker all the way back in 1960. Craftsman's absorption into the Stanley Black and Decker family, on the other hand, wouldn't happen until several decades later.

In early 2017, Craftsman Tools was purchased by Stanley Black and Decker. It acquired the famous tool brand from Sears, which had trademarked and held on to the name since 1927. Both DeWalt and Craftsman join a long line of acquired tool brands from Stanley Black and Decker including Troy-Bilt, Lenox, Irwin, and Cub Cadet.