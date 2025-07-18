Are DeWalt And Craftsman Tools Made By The Same Company?
If you have any familiarity with power tools, then the names DeWalt and Craftsman have likely crossed your radar more than a few times. Even if you consider one superior to the other, it's generally agreed that they're among the top-tier power tool brands on the market today. However, there's a surprising connection between these iconic power tool brands that isn't obvious without a bit of digging.
Both DeWalt and Craftsman are, in fact, owned by the same company. To be more specific, both are owned by Stanley Black and Decker, itself the result of a 2010 merger of both namesake tool manufacturers. DeWalt has been under the umbrella since this merger took place, having initially been acquired by Black and Decker all the way back in 1960. Craftsman's absorption into the Stanley Black and Decker family, on the other hand, wouldn't happen until several decades later.
In early 2017, Craftsman Tools was purchased by Stanley Black and Decker. It acquired the famous tool brand from Sears, which had trademarked and held on to the name since 1927. Both DeWalt and Craftsman join a long line of acquired tool brands from Stanley Black and Decker including Troy-Bilt, Lenox, Irwin, and Cub Cadet.
What sets each brand apart?
With so many different names under its belt, Stanley Black and Decker is certainly a powerhouse in the world of power tool manufacturing and distribution. However, this can create a fair share of hurdles as the company makes efforts to differentiate its many brands to consumers. This is of special importance when distinguishing DeWalt and Craftsman from one another as they may otherwise seem interchangeable to the average buyer.
On Stanley Black and Decker's website, the company states that Craftsman is ideal for more commonplace needs while still being adaptable enough for more professional purposes. In particular, it states that the brand is a good choice for homeowners, mechanics, and auto enthusiasts alike. Craftsman, which is sold exclusively at Lowe's and Ace Hardware stores, carries a wide variety of power tools, automotive accessories, and yard tools, making it well-trusted by a wide array of tool users.
DeWalt, on the other hand, is advertised by Stanley Black and Decker as a more heavy-duty solution. The website defines DeWalt as being suited for jobsites seeking products made at the highest level. Many would say that is an accurate description of the famous yellow brand, which is well known for making durable, long-lasting tools well-suited for professional needs such as construction and manufacturing.