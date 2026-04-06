5 Handy Uses For Smart Sensors You Probably Didn't Think Of
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A smart motion sensor typically detects the presence or movement of a person, while a smart switch is most often used to turn lights on or off. These devices are already useful just as they were designed, but did you know that you can actually program them to let you accomplish other useful things?
With a little creativity, you can use a smart sensor to warn you if you're forgetting something, to catch if something goes wrong before it becomes a major problem, or to just generally make your life easier. Most of the features also do not require complex programming — you can either install the smart sensor directly where needed, or, at worst, add a timer via your preferred home app and keep notifications on.
Let's look at a few handy uses for smart sensors that you probably haven't considered yet. You might be surprised what these things can accomplish with a little bit of ingenuity.
Warn you if you left a door or window open
Contact sensors are pretty simple smart devices, as their primary purpose is to warn you when the two pieces are not in contact. These are most commonly used for doors and windows — you can program them to send a notification on your phone when you leave your house, and you left a window or door open. There are also several creative uses for contact sensors, including automatically turning on lights and running a home routine.
Though these sensors are typically attached to doors and windows, that does not mean they're limited to those used for access. If you often second-guess yourself about whether you've properly closed your fridge door, especially when you're on vacation for a couple of days, attaching a contact sensor to it will help you avoid that problem. You can then set the sensor to warn you if the door is open for too long. If you still need to check, just open your phone and check the device's status.
You can also install the sensor inside a cupboard or cabinet if you're guarding stuff. For example, if you keep chocolates in your pantry and don't want your kids raiding your sweets without your knowledge, you can set the sensor to warn you when the cupboard door opens, allowing you to check your smart security camera to see who's the culprit.
Get notifications for mail or packages
Smart mailbox alarms exist to ensure you don't miss letters or packages that might've arrived when you were asleep or weren't home. After all, we rarely receive snail mail these days, but the letters that do come in are quite important, like a jury duty summons or your tax return check. These sensors work similarly to a motion sensor in that they detect movement in your inbox.
Because of this, you do not need to purchase a smart mailbox alarm — if you already have an extra motion sensor at home, you can install it in your mailbox and set it to alert you if it detects movement. However, this might not work for larger packages that won't fit in your mailbox. So, if you want to get alerted when an Amazon package arrives at your doorstep, consider getting a Ring camera.
This smart doorbell camera can tell you when someone's at your door, but you can also program it to notify you if it detects movement on your porch. This means it can double as a security camera while simultaneously notifying you if someone leaves a package at your doorstep.
Control the exhaust fan bathroom automatically
Smart switches are often used for remotely turning on devices using voice commands. But because you can control them with an app, you can make them do a lot of other clever things beyond switching on or off on your command. One thing you can do is program your bathroom exhaust fan to work automatically based on which light you turn on.
The biggest problem some people encounter with bathroom exhaust fans is that they do not work optimally. Most exhaust fans turn on when you switch on the bathroom lights — this is a problem for some people, as it can cause a cold draft while they're showering. And when you switch off the light after showering, it also turns off the exhaust, leaving excess moisture stuck inside your bathroom.
If you use a smart switch to control the lights and the exhaust fan in your bathroom, you can program it so that you don't have to think about the exhaust fan. For example, you can set the exhaust fan to automatically turn on when you switch on the light for your toilet area to keep the area fresh. But for your shower, you can instead command the exhaust fan switch to turn on minutes after you turn off the light. That way, you don't get chilly while you're bathing, while the exhaust fan will still ensure that moisture is exhausted after you leave the restroom.
Avoid extensive water damage by catching leaks early
You might think that a water leak sensor is an unnecessary smart device for your home, especially if you live in a newly constructed dwelling. But if you live in an older home or experience freezing winters in your area, this might be a prudent investment. That's because a leak sensor will warn you if you have a problem with your plumbing before it becomes a major issue, making it one of the smart gadget upgrades you can install in your bathroom or kitchen.
As the name suggests, these devices alert you when they detect a water leak. That way, you can immediately shut off your taps before the water spreads all over your floor. Since these smart devices send a notification to your phone, you also get warned wherever you are in the world as long as you're online.
This is crucial if you're away for an extended period. That way, you can immediately inform a trusted person to turn off the taps in your home and avoid coming home to extensive (and expensive) water damage.
Toggle perimeter and safety lights as necessary
Smart switches can be programmed to automatically turn on and off your perimeter and safety lights based on sunrise and sunset times. However, this only takes into account the position of the sun and does not consider meteorological effects. So, if you want to ensure that your lights turn on when the skies get too dark, you can install a smart light sensor.
With a smart light sensor installed, you can then use it to command all the lights around your home to switch on when it gets too dark — whether through the setting of the sun or because of a snowstorm — and turn off when there's enough light to save on electricity costs. You can even use it to automatically adjust the dimmable lights in your home, ensuring a consistent brightness level throughout the day and night.
You can also pair a smart light sensor with a smart motion detector to specific areas in your home. That way, you can program lights in common areas, like your hallway or garden, to turn on only when someone is in the area and it's dark. You can also use it to automatically lower or raise smart blinds to help keep the temperature in your home under control or to maximize natural light.