5 Handy Uses For Smart Sensors You Probably Didn't Think Of

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A smart motion sensor typically detects the presence or movement of a person, while a smart switch is most often used to turn lights on or off. These devices are already useful just as they were designed, but did you know that you can actually program them to let you accomplish other useful things?

With a little creativity, you can use a smart sensor to warn you if you're forgetting something, to catch if something goes wrong before it becomes a major problem, or to just generally make your life easier. Most of the features also do not require complex programming — you can either install the smart sensor directly where needed, or, at worst, add a timer via your preferred home app and keep notifications on.

Let's look at a few handy uses for smart sensors that you probably haven't considered yet. You might be surprised what these things can accomplish with a little bit of ingenuity.