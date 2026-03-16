7 Smart Gadgets To Help Upgrade Your Bathroom
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When it comes to home renovations and upgrades, the bathroom might be the last place that crosses your mind. You're more likely to consider the areas you interact with the most in your home like your living room, dining area, kitchen, or bedrooms, before remembering the loo. With this in mind, there's bound to be a technological gap between the restroom and other rooms in your home.
Tech isn't exactly a mainstay in bathrooms. In April 2022, a story from Business Wire reported the results of a survey conducted by Propeller Insights. According to its findings, a whopping 82% of respondents had never even owned a bidet, and over two-thirds had never used one.
Juxtapose that state of affairs with the wider smart home landscape, and it's obvious that bathrooms are being left behind. If you're wondering how exactly to get your bathroom up to speed, and if there's any benefit to doing it, we've curated a list of smart gadgets for bathroom use that can bump the quality of your bathroom time.
Eplo Smart Toilet Bidet
We talked about bidets in the intro, so it's only right that we kick this list off with a smart toilet. The bidet can help turn your bathroom into a spa, and you'll find one in nearly every smart toilet you come across.
Added comfort represents the primary difference between a smart toilet and a conventional one., and the Eplo Smart Toilet is a great example of this. It has an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon from 318 reviewers, as well as Amazon's Choice badge as an official stamp of approval. Its operation is essentially automatic — it uses sensors to detect your proximity, allowing it to open and close (and flush) when you're done. That's particularly valuable for maintaining hygiene in a multi-person household with shared bathrooms.
You also have the option to choose your flush settings to conserve water; there's a full flush rated at 1.6 gallons per flush and a half flush at 1.1. You might wonder what this means for efficacy — the Eplo Smart Toilet has a 1000-gram MaP (maximum performance) score, which places it around the upper echelons of the industry. Additionally, the toilet is configured with four-season temperature sensing. That means the temperature of the seats and water from the bidet auto-adjust to suit the surroundings. It retails for $1,499.96.
Moen Terra Smart Shower
The toilet and the shower/bath are the two main features of most bathrooms, so any upgrade attempt should cover them both. Picture this: You want to get in the shower, but you have to game the temperature and timing perfectly so you don't burn your skin off (or freeze, as the case may be). We've all been there, and that's what smart showers help with; they take the guessing out.
One of the best options in this regard on Amazon is the Moen Terra Smart Shower. Retailing for $522.99, 693 buyers on Amazon have rated it an average of 4.1 stars. You can set the water temperature to the exact degree you want, and you'll even receive a notification on your phone when it gets there through the U by Moen app. That functionality extends to voice control; you can use any popular voice assistance software like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to operate the shower.
If you prefer the old-school method of manually operating the device, it has soft touch buttons for you to toggle between valve outlets and temperature. Valve outlets control your water flow — you could opt for a light shower or a powerful spray, and the thermostatic technology the Moen Terra Smart Shower employs keeps your desired temperature constant regardless of flow rate. If the Moen Terra is up your alley, we also have a list of six of the best smart shower heads.
Starlead LED Bathroom Mirror
Picture this: you've just had a steaming shower as part of your morning self-care routine, and now you want to take care of the rest of your aesthetic. Whether you're styling your hair, shaving, or putting on makeup, you're going to need a mirror. There's a problem, though. All that steam from the shower is fogging it up, leaving you to either perform the rest of your routine with a blurry reflection or spend valuable time defogging.
If that scenario annoys you, a mirror that's equipped with anti-fog technology should be right up your alley. That's where the Starlead Bathroom Mirror comes in; it eliminates any waiting time with its tech turned on, keeping the center frame free of any condensed water vapor. This is just one of its functionalities — it also comes with adjustable LED lighting to suit your preferred tone and brightness. You can switch between warm, neutral, and cool lighting, as well as tweak brightness levels from 5% to 100%, depending on your grooming needs.
As an added feature, the Starlead Bathroom Mirror is equipped with Bluetooth technology, so you can use it to listen to your favorite songs and podcasts. Rated at an average of 4.8 stars from 898 reviewers, the Starlead Mirror has the Amazon's Choice badge and retails for $159.99. Looking for optionality here? We have you covered with smart mirrors to elevate your home aesthetics.
SereneLife Luxury Rectangle Towel Warmer
Stepping out of the shower to meet a foggy mirror isn't the only source of mild irritation you'll face. If you run air conditioning in your bathroom, or the seasons have taken a colder turn, heating is imperative for your comfort. You'll naturally want to feel warm and cozy come shower time, and a cold towel doesn't fit into the aesthetic at all. Smart warmers are handy here; they're one of our gadget recommendations to make your home more cozy.
Enter the SereneLife towel warmer, a device built to keep your towels, robes, blankets, and other similar fabrics warm when you want them to be. It's big enough to house two large bath towels or a single blanket. If safety is a concern for you, especially since working with heat can be tricky, there's no need for alarm bells. The SereneLife towel warmer uses a double-walled insulated lid to retain heat, so the outside remains cool to the touch, and it's equipped with protection against overheating.
In terms of convenience, you can set on/off schedules for warming your towels from your phone once you connect the towel warmer to your Wi-Fi. That means you can ensure your towels are always warm before your showers without having to manually operate the machine. On sale for $98.99, the SereneLife towel warmer has an average rating of 4.5 stars from 289 reviewers.
GoveeLife Smart Leak Detector
One of the most annoying (and yet necessary) parts of bathroom maintenance is managing leaks. If your plumbing isn't done perfectly, you could have pipes dripping water all over your floor, and that can get dangerous in the bathroom due to the slipping hazard it presents. Worse still, depending on the bathroom layout, identifying the source of water leaks can be difficult.
The GoveeLife Smart Leak Detector works to solve this problem and keep your floors leak-free. Rated at 4.5 stars by over 1,500 users, the GoveeLife Detector uses a combination of gateways and sensors to accomplish this. Its sensors are equipped with long-range technology that extends up to 1968 feet to cover any area of the home where leaks could occur, be that in the basement or the bathroom. These sensors activate an alarm that rings at a volume of up to 100 dB when they detect leaks in an area. Beyond loud alarms, you can also get real-time alerts via text, e-mail, or through the GoveeHome App once the gateway is connected to your Wi-Fi.
There's also support for voice assistants like Alexa; it'll announce a leak whenever it's detected in any of the areas covered by the sensors. The detector is also pretty durable — it has an IP66 waterproof rating, so it can safely operate in wet areas such as near toilets, sinks, and other culprits of leakages. It retails for $56.99.
Orein Smart Bathroom Exhaust Fan
In the bathroom, excess humidity is what fogs your mirrors and makes your tile flooring slippery. You might find a thrill in the sauna-esque feeling that it offers, but you'd ideally want to keep your floors and surfaces moisture-free.
One way to achieve this without compromising on your ideal shower temperatures is to invest in an exhaust fan. The Orein smart exhaust fan even has a humidity sensor mode. It automatically turns on when humidity levels exceed 60%, and also switches itself off once the humidity dips below that threshold. If you'd prefer to operate it manually, there's also an app with a timer to shut it off at scheduled times.
The Orein smart exhaust fan has provisions for bathrooms of varying sizes; you can select 110 CFM size if your bathroom is medium-sized, or 160 if it's on the larger side. It's also compatible with the broader smart home landscape, so you can operate the fan through Alexa and the like. However, this device isn't simply an exhaust fan — it also comes with a Bluetooth speaker and LED lights that range from 2,700K to 6,500K in intensity. With a 4.4 rating from 688 reviewers on Amazon, the Orein smart bathroom exhaust fan is on offer for $275.49.
Renpho Smart Scale
If you're conscious about your fitness, chances are you have a weighing scale in your home. The problem with the average weighing scale is that it just gives you a flat figure about your weight, so you'd likely resort to fitness apps to build a picture of your body composition. What if we told you that you don't have to do any of that?
The Renpho Smart Scale has a 4.3-inch screen that shows up to nine pages of comprehensive analysis. These pages combine your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and over 50 other metrics into a summarized profile of your composition. It's not all just measurements, though — a few pages are dedicated to keeping you informed about your trends and fitness goals. You'll need to pair the scale with your phone in the Renpho Health app via Bluetooth before taking any measurements, though. That pairing is what makes it possible to track trends, receive a holistic body composition report, and sync data with an app of your choice: whether that's Apple Health, Google Fit, or another fitness app.
With an Amazon rating of 4.4 stars from just under 10,000 official reviews, for $189.98, the Renpho Smart Scale paints a complete picture of your body and helps you plan your fitness aspirations accordingly — all without leaving the bathroom. Wondering how smart scales get their measurements? SlashGear has you covered there, too.
Methodology
With the right circumstances, anything can be classified as an "upgrade," but when compiling this list, practicality came first, comfort second, and last but not least, the level of integration into an overarching smart home ecosystem.
We put ecosystem connectivity last on our list because, in the grand scheme of things, one would expect every smart gadget in this day and age to connect to Wi-Fi and other gadgets. However, some of the items on this list don't have to communicate with others to be considered smart — the functions they carry out are already independently next-level.
Once we began narrowing down the list, we looked at smart gadgets most often reviewed for each category. A benchmark of 200 user reviews and a minimum rating of 4 stars was set to determine the best quality products with a tangible user base to verify their efficacy. Any products with unwanted tags like "Frequently Returned" were avoided to ensure maximum satisfaction. As with all smart gadgets, bear in mind that security risks exist, and that downtimes to cloud-based servers (however rare) could disrupt the quality of your experience.