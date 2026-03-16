7 Smart Gadgets To Help Upgrade Your Bathroom

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When it comes to home renovations and upgrades, the bathroom might be the last place that crosses your mind. You're more likely to consider the areas you interact with the most in your home like your living room, dining area, kitchen, or bedrooms, before remembering the loo. With this in mind, there's bound to be a technological gap between the restroom and other rooms in your home.

Tech isn't exactly a mainstay in bathrooms. In April 2022, a story from Business Wire reported the results of a survey conducted by Propeller Insights. According to its findings, a whopping 82% of respondents had never even owned a bidet, and over two-thirds had never used one.

Juxtapose that state of affairs with the wider smart home landscape, and it's obvious that bathrooms are being left behind. If you're wondering how exactly to get your bathroom up to speed, and if there's any benefit to doing it, we've curated a list of smart gadgets for bathroom use that can bump the quality of your bathroom time.