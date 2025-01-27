6 Highly-Rated Smart Shower Heads (And Their Coolest Features)
In our hectic world of hustling and grinding just to survive, every second is precious. That's especially true in the case of our limited free time. Once the workday is over, there are usually a handful of additional tasks to complete before we can even think about relaxing or spending time on personal hobbies. For many, those necessary but odious chores include things like cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, and, yes, bathing. That last one may be a bit controversial, but it generally seems that most people either love or hate the daily act of bathing. Fortunately, even if you do hate the act of climbing into the shower each day, there are some ways to make it feel like less of a time sink, including installing a smart shower head.
These devices are handy for many reasons. However, some of the most attractive features they can offer are the ability to listen to music or podcasts while you bathe, monitor your water usage to help make showering more eco-friendly, and dial in the water's temperature for the perfect bathing experience. If you're interested in some smart tech to take your shower to the next level, you may be curious about your options when it comes to shower heads. There are a few smart shower head systems on the market.
However, it can be challenging to determine which one offers the best features for you. Luckily, we here at SlashGear can help. We did our own investigation and found six highly-rated smart shower heads that offer various features to enhance your daily routine. We selected these products based on things like user reviews, product features, and price, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are six highly-rated smart shower heads to revolutionize your bathroom experience.
hai Smart Shower Head
When it comes to highly-rated smart shower head brands, hai is one of today's top names. While the company may not be as recognizable as other popular brands like Kohler, Delta, and Waterpik, hai is carving a space for itself in the eco-friendly sphere. Its products are worth looking into if you're someone who likes to monitor your water usage.
If you're looking for a top-rated smart shower head, the hai Smart Shower Head is an attractive product with some pretty cool features that you should definitely consider checking out. The product is available in two versions: a standard 2.5-gallon per minute minimum flow (GPM) model and an eco-conscious 1.8-gallon per minute minimum flow model designed for use in houses or apartments with poor water pressure. Both models are Bluetooth compatible, allowing you to pair the shower head with the hai app and control things like water temperature and maximum flow, as well as monitor your overall water usage. It comes with a roughly 60-inch hose and all of the equipment and hardware necessary for installation. The hai shower head is constructed using stainless steel and durable PVC for long-lasting performance and minimal environmental impact.
It costs $199, but is currently on sale for $149 at Amazon for the 1.8 GPM model and $79.99 on Best Buy for the 2.5 GPM model. The device is well-rated across the board, featuring 4.3 out of five stars at Best Buy and Amazon. One customer stated that, "this is one of the most exhilarating showers we have ever had," while another celebrated the precise temperature feature, saying, "I really like this feature in the winter, as I'm not standing their naked, shivering, putting my hand in and hoping to feel if the temperature is warm enough yet."
Kohler Moxie Shower Head
Kohler is a popular and relatively well-known manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom products and technology. The company has been in existence for more than a century and initially started out as a manufacturer of farming implements like plows. These days, Kohler specializes in design and innovation, as well as creating products that are environmentally-conscious. Most of the company's products are geared toward kitchen and bathroom applications. However, Kohler also sells things like home lighting solutions, industrial energy solutions, powertrain technology and engines, and smart home technology.
One of the company's products that straddles the line between smart home devices and standard bathroom accessories is the Kohler Moxie Shower Head. The smart shower head is designed to pump up your daily routine by allowing you to bring your favorite music or podcasts into the shower with you. It features a rechargeable wireless speaker designed by audio-industry titan, Harman Kardon, which is IPX-7 rated for protection against full-coverage water spray. The speaker supports up to nine hours of runtime on a single charge, and you can remove it from the shower head for charging or to carry your music with you after you finish bathing.
The Kohler Moxie Shower Head costs $99.01 on Amazon and is exceptionally well-rated. Amazon customers give the device an average of 4.5 out of five stars, while Home Depot customers give 4.7 out of five stars. One customer stated that, "the sound is amazing! I love the fact that you can answer a phone call while in the shower." Another pleased customer said, "I don't write a lot of reviews, but felt I needed to for this ... The speaker sounds awesome, so easy to install and use. I would highly recommend [it]."
Cascada Shower LED Recessed Rainfall Shower Head
Cascada Showers is a manufacturer of luxury bathroom accessories and tech. The company supplies everything from automatic faucets and smart toilets to sinks, vanities, whirlpool bathtubs, and more. Cascada Shower products are significantly more expensive than some of the other smart devices covered here. However, the company is exceptionally well-rated, and it could be worth checking out for anyone interested in adding some luxury to their bathroom experience.
When it comes to smart shower heads, the Cascada Showers LED Recessed Rainfall Shower Head offers some pretty rad features that could be just what you're looking for to revolutionize your bathing experience. The product features a 14-inch by 20-inch LED shower head built from heavy-duty 304 stainless steel and capable of producing a luxurious rainfall shower experience. You can choose between various lighting and performance options to customize your routine and add some colorful flair to your shower, while the built-in Bluetooth speaker allows you to carry your favorite music or podcasts with you while bathing. The included remote control lets you control your audio, while a mobile app allows you to customize your mood lighting.
The shower head comes with all of the hardware necessary for installation, as well as detailed instructions for DIYers. Cascada Showers' LED recessed rainfall showerhead costs $1,049.99 normally, but it's on sale for $746.99 at the time of this writing. It's highly rated by customers and features 4.3 out of 5 stars, with one customer stating, "this [showerhead] is life changing, the water pressure is wonderful," while another commented on the ease of installation, saying, "it's easy to install, the LED lights add a fun element to my shower."
Feelso Filtered Shower Head
Feelso is another brand you may not recognize. Its products are sold primarily on Amazon, which may explain the strange brand name. However, you can also find Feelso products at Walmart, Sears, and a handful of other stores that specialize in plumbing and bathroom supplies. The company's main focus is on bathroom accessories, and some of its offerings include things like filtered faucets, bathroom rugs, and accessories like towel holders.
One Feelso product that may interest you, especially if you live somewhere with poor water quality, is the Feelso Filtered Shower Head. With a built-in filtration system capable of eliminating things like chlorine and heavy metals and adjusting PH levels, the Feelso shower head is designed to protect your skin and hair. It features seven different spray modes, including massage, rain, and mist modes, while the integrated LED lights change color based on the water's temperature: blue means the water is less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, green means it's between 101 and 111 degrees Fahrenheit, while red means your water is hotter than 112 degrees Fahrenheit.
Feelso advertises the shower head as being easy to install in around five minutes and states that it's constructed from durable components that will stand up against the test of time. The Feelso Filtered Shower Head costs $28.99 and comes with 4.5 out of five stars. One customer said, "this showerhead is a great value for the money." Another happy buyer celebrated the temperature-sensing LED lights, saying, "the colored light is nice to give you an idea on your water temperature before getting in. Great value for the money."
Grohe Rainshower SmartActive Shower Head
Grohe is a German manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom fittings and accessories. The company is dedicated to innovation and producing quality tech, while also maintaining a commitment to sustainability. Grohe has earned more than 240 design and innovation awards, and in 2015, the company was honored with an inclusion among the top three of Germany's most sustainable major companies. Some of the products that Grohe sells include things like faucets, shower systems, and kitchen accessories like soap dispensers.
If you're in the market for a new smart shower head and are particularly interested in conserving water, you may want to check out the Grohe Rainshower SmartActive Shower Head. The 6-½-inch shower head delivers a wide stream of water for excellent coverage, while the three different spray modes allow you to choose between rain, active massage, and jet settings. It's built with Grohe EcoJoy technology, which the company claims results in 30% less water usage than standard devices. The Grohe shower head is available in a handful of different finishes to match your existing fixtures and provides a maximum flow rate of 1.75 gallons of water per minute.
It's CEC compliant, meeting California energy and water usage requirements and costs $196.00. The product is well-rated by customers and boasts 4.8 out of five stars at Home Depot and a perfect five out of five stars at Lowe's. One customer said, "this stunning showerhead is well designed, slim, sleek and functions wonderfully," while another commented, "I installed the rain showerhead in [the] guest bathroom. It was an easy process, and I really like the three settings available."
HotelSpa AquaCare High Pressure 8 Mode Shower Head
HotelSpa is another brand that you may not have heard of previously. Like Feelso, HotelSpa is primarily an Amazon seller, but you can also find its products at places like Lowe's, Walmart, and Target. The company specializes in luxury, yet affordable, bathroom fixtures and accessories, and many of its products come extremely well-rated by customers. Some of HotelSpa's most popular offerings are shower heads. However, you can also find accessories like mounting arms for shower heads and water-filtration systems.
When it comes to HotelSpa shower heads, the AquaCare High Pressure 8-Mode Handheld Shower Head could be worth looking into. It features eight different spray modes, including wide rain, massage, soft mist, and a power wash jet mode designed to help you keep your bathtub floor and walls squeaky clean. The AquaCare shower head also features built-in anti-clog and self-cleaning tech to prevent water pressure losses over time and extend the product's lifespan. It comes with a long-reach 72-inch hose for getting into all those tight spots, while the company claims that special built-in material works on a molecular level to protect against grime and contaminant build up.
The HotelSpa AquaCare shower head costs $44.99 and features 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 60,000 customer reviews. One customer raved about the product, commenting, "I'm a hard sell, but this is an amazing product. Install was simpler than making coffee with my Keurig. Quality of this shower head is outstanding." Another happy buyer lavished praise on the device, stating, "if I could stand in this shower all day every day for the rest of my life, I would. It was so easy to install. No stress, no mess."
Why did we choose these shower heads?
We decided on these products based on a few key criteria: product features, price, and customer reviews. We first looked at a variety of smart shower heads that provide attractive features ranging from the ability to monitor your water usage to amplifying water pressure and allowing you to listen to music while you bathe. The "smart" shower head market is, surprisingly, relatively small still. However, we endeavored to showcase a handful of nifty products that can help you save water or just spice up your routine.
We also considered price and wanted to provide several smart shower head options at different price points. While most of the products covered here fall below the $100-mark, a couple of them represent more luxurious options at higher price-points. Finally, we looked for the highest-rated smart shower heads we could find, and each product on this list has at least 4.3 out of five stars based on various customer reviews.
That said, it's important that you do a little bit of your own research when searching for shower and bathroom upgrades. Most of the devices covered here offer easy installation. However, some of them may require professional help or extensive modifications. Remember to understand your available space and your budget when shopping. Doing so can help you amp up your shower experience with minimal hassles and headaches.