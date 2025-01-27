6 Highly-Rated Smart Shower Heads (And Their Coolest Features)

In our hectic world of hustling and grinding just to survive, every second is precious. That's especially true in the case of our limited free time. Once the workday is over, there are usually a handful of additional tasks to complete before we can even think about relaxing or spending time on personal hobbies. For many, those necessary but odious chores include things like cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, and, yes, bathing. That last one may be a bit controversial, but it generally seems that most people either love or hate the daily act of bathing. Fortunately, even if you do hate the act of climbing into the shower each day, there are some ways to make it feel like less of a time sink, including installing a smart shower head.

Advertisement

These devices are handy for many reasons. However, some of the most attractive features they can offer are the ability to listen to music or podcasts while you bathe, monitor your water usage to help make showering more eco-friendly, and dial in the water's temperature for the perfect bathing experience. If you're interested in some smart tech to take your shower to the next level, you may be curious about your options when it comes to shower heads. There are a few smart shower head systems on the market.

However, it can be challenging to determine which one offers the best features for you. Luckily, we here at SlashGear can help. We did our own investigation and found six highly-rated smart shower heads that offer various features to enhance your daily routine. We selected these products based on things like user reviews, product features, and price, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are six highly-rated smart shower heads to revolutionize your bathroom experience.

Advertisement