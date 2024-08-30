When Did Kohler Start Making Engines & Where Does It Manufacture Them?
John Michael Kohler founded Kohler & Silberzahn in 1873 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, with foundry operations designed to produce implements for agricultural use. Over several decades of innovation, leadership changes, and company name evolutions, the Kohler foundry refined its metal casting expertise. In 1920, Kohler put that expertise to use, building "the world's first engine-powered electric generator." By 1948, Kohler was mass-producing and marketing its own line of small engines.
Nowadays, the Kohler family of businesses is best known for its kitchen and bath products and power solutions, which include the manufacturing of various liquid- and air-cooled, four-cycle gasoline and diesel engines. Kohler produces some of the most powerful gas-powered small engines, serving multiple roles in lawn and garden, construction, and industrial applications. As "one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies," according to the Kohler Company, Kohler operates on six continents with 49 manufacturing plants worldwide.
Kohler still maintains its headquarters in Wisconsin, housing its Innovations and Engineering and parts distribution hub. The company positions its production facilities close to intended market locations around the world. United States production includes the company's gasoline engine plant located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where each engine is still assembled by hand.
Are Kohler engines any good?
The Kohler Company produces a line of gasoline engines rated at between three and 38 horsepower at its Hattiesburg, Mississippi engine plant. Kohler engines power various lawn mower brands through the company's network of OEM partners.
Kohler gas engines compare favorably to Kawasaki, arguably Kohler's biggest competition in the lawn and garden segment. The 22-horsepower Kohler KT725, one of Kohler's V-twin engines designed for use in riding lawnmowers, has a 725cc (44.2-cubic-inch) displacement. While it gives up a single horsepower to the comparable Kawasaki FR691V V-twin, OEM lawn mower brands like Ariens, Craftsman, Cub Cadet, John Deere, Scag, and Toro use it as a lower-cost option on some of their riding lawn mower models.
Kohler manufactures its liquid-cooled diesel engines overseas at its Reggio Emilia, Italy plant. Kohler's diesel engine lineup includes various models with liquid-cooled and air-cooled choices, along with six new liquid-cooled additions. Kohler diesel engines are considered among the top engines in the segment, winning Diesel magazine's Diesel of the Year award three times between 2012 and 2022. In 2012 Kohler received the award for its 74-horsepower liquid-cooled KDI2504TCR model, and followed that up with the 2015 award for its 141-hp KDI3404TCR-SCR. In 2022, Kohler's 25.7-hp KSD1403TCA took the honor.