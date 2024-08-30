When Did Kohler Start Making Engines & Where Does It Manufacture Them?

John Michael Kohler founded Kohler & Silberzahn in 1873 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, with foundry operations designed to produce implements for agricultural use. Over several decades of innovation, leadership changes, and company name evolutions, the Kohler foundry refined its metal casting expertise. In 1920, Kohler put that expertise to use, building "the world's first engine-powered electric generator." By 1948, Kohler was mass-producing and marketing its own line of small engines.

Nowadays, the Kohler family of businesses is best known for its kitchen and bath products and power solutions, which include the manufacturing of various liquid- and air-cooled, four-cycle gasoline and diesel engines. Kohler produces some of the most powerful gas-powered small engines, serving multiple roles in lawn and garden, construction, and industrial applications. As "one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies," according to the Kohler Company, Kohler operates on six continents with 49 manufacturing plants worldwide.

Kohler still maintains its headquarters in Wisconsin, housing its Innovations and Engineering and parts distribution hub. The company positions its production facilities close to intended market locations around the world. United States production includes the company's gasoline engine plant located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where each engine is still assembled by hand.

