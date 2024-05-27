Everything To Know About Kohler Liquid-Cooled Diesel Engines

Kohler Engines, part of Kohler Energy, manufactures its lineup of liquid-cooled diesel engines in its Reggio Emilia plant, located in Italy. However, some things could change with the May 2024 announcement that the Kohler Company and Platinum Equity are establishing Kohler Energy as an independent business. While it's unlikely that the new Kohler Energy company will move its engine manufacturing plant anytime soon, possible shifts could be on the horizon.

Kohler's current lineup of 18 liquid-cooled durable diesel engines includes six new models. There are also three retired liquid-cooled diesel engines listed on the Kohler Engines website for reference. The most powerful model in the current lineup is the 141 horsepower KDI3404TCR-SCR, with a 3,359-cc (205 cubic-inch) displacement and 479 lb-ft of torque. The least powerful liquid-cooled diesel Kohler engine, the model KDW 502, displaces 498 cc and delivers 10.7 horsepower. Applications include use in generator sets, all-terrain vehicles, and mini excavators, among others.

The newer liquid-cooled diesel engines include the Kohler Hybrid Energy Module, or K-HEM, series, which combines up to 75 diesel horsepower and 27 peak electric horsepower to deliver "quiet, compact, and efficient power," according to the official listing. In addition, the new KSD1403 series includes three versions of Kohler's 25.7-horsepower liquid-cooled diesel engine promising worldwide emission-compliant operation.