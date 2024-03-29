Do Diesel Engines Actually Last Longer Than Gas Engines?

Both diesel and gasoline engines burn fuel to produce power, but they do it in different ways. While a gas engine uses spark plugs to ignite the air/fuel mix, diesels have no spark plugs and rely on fuel injection to initiate compression ignition, injecting the fuel after compressing the air and allowing the mixture to self-ignite.

Moreover, gasoline burns faster, whereas diesel fuel is thicker, burns slower, and does not evaporate as quickly, enabling it to produce 20% more energy in every piston stroke. The slower release of power creates more torque and less stress on the motor, and it's part of the reason a typical diesel engine lasts longer than a high-stress, high-revving gas engine.

Most modern gas engines need an overhaul or rebuild every 200,000 miles or 10 years on average, with some requiring major repair work after hitting the 150k mark. On the other hand, the average lifespan of a diesel engine is almost double that of a gasoline one, with some reaching upwards of 350,000 miles on the odometer before needing a rebuild.