These Smart Faucets Let You Monitor Water Usage On Your iPhone

Given the rising costs of, well, pretty much everything these days, it's safe to assume most folks are looking to save a little money anywhere they can. While consumers don't have much say in what many things cost, they do have more control over what they pay every month when it comes to home utilities. With numerous must-have smart home focused devices available that allow homeowners to track and control things like water and electricity usage, it's arguably never been easier to figure out where you can save.

Electricity usage is, perhaps, easier to correct by avoiding a few common mistakes, or even adding solar panels to your home's electrical grid. Likewise, many utilities providers now allow customers to view usage through their websites, and you should be able to adjust electric and water consumption based on that data. However, if you're looking for a more practical way to track your water usage in real-time, such stats may not help. Thankfully, there are now several smart faucets available on the consumer market that are equipped with technology that lets users easily track their water consumption from one day to the next.

That includes several smart faucets from Kohler that can help users monitor water usage through their iPhone via HomeKit, or the Kohler Connect app. Here's a closer look at Kohler's Tone, Graze, and Artifacts faucets, which may help you trim a few bucks off of your water bill every month.

