14 Simple Gadgets To Make Your Home More Cozy
Smart home gadgets can save you a ton of time by performing household chores or automating redundant tasks throughout the house. Then there's the whole entertainment angle with surround sound systems and top-rated TVs. While these are common use cases that most people are aware of, there's also a fun side to using simpler gadgets around the house that perform specific functions. Anything that can make you feel cozy at home during a cold winter morning or after you've just returned from work is a great example. Something as small as a specialty lamp or a coaster that keeps your coffee warm can go a long way to make your home feel more cozy.
We've scoured the internet and found several such gadgets that add a warm, welcoming touch to your home's atmosphere. These can be especially useful if you want to curate a comforting vibe before enjoying some well-earned downtime by yourself or with a loved one. We've made sure to include affordable options so that you can can get as many of these products as you like. While a cozy atmosphere can be subjective, the following gadgets are great for fine-tuning your environment to create a relaxing vibe.
Sameat heated towel warmers
What could be cozier than coming out of the shower after a tiring day and wrapping yourself in a warm towel? The Sameat heated towel warmer lets you do exactly that. This bucket-like gadget is large enough to house two oversized towels, making it ideal for couples. Simply add the towels and use the buttons built into the top of the lid to get things going. A timer function allows you to schedule warming for anywhere between 30 minutes and 4 hours, or you can simply activate it as you step into your shower to have hot towels waiting for you when you get out.
While it's primarily intended for towels, this device is large enough to also accommodate a bathrobe or even a blanket instead. There's also a slot for aromatherapy pellets if you want to add some relaxing fragrance to your towels or blankets. While it is slightly pricey at $80, it can be an absolute savior during winter. The Sameat heated towel warmer is a customer favorite, as it's rated at 4.5 stars at Amazon across more than 1,450 reviews.
Kitchek coffee mug warmer
If your definition of a cozy evening is sipping a hot cup of coffee while relaxing on the couch and watching some TV, the Kitchek coffee mug warmer might be what you're looking for. In fact, with this gadget's affordable $20 price point, you can easily afford more than one of these and place them throughout your home. This mug warmer works like a hot plate thanks to its built-in induction coil, helping to keep your beverage warm. Controls include four different heating modes and a timer function that can be set for as long as 12 hours for those particularly long days.
Kitchek says it only takes up to four seconds for this mug warmer to start heating your beverage. It also comes with a separate coaster if you don't want to leave your mug on the warmer. This device is compatible with both ceramic and stainless steel cups, though the company says it will work well with any flat or thin-bottomed mug. Users have given the Kitchek mug warmer a solid rating of 4.6 stars with over 4,600 reviews, so if you're someone who finds a hot beverage cozy, this gadget will keep your coffee piping hot for hours.
Magicteam white noise machine
Lots of people find a white noise playing in the background quite cozy and soothing when trying to fall asleep at night. If you're one of those folks, the Magicteam white noise machine, available for just $22 on Amazon, may be a worthy investment. The device provides you an alternative to playing white noise via a YouTube video on your smartphone without risking your phone being a source of distraction if you're trying to fall asleep. If you don't relish the idea of getting a face full of sleep-disrupting, blue-tinged light from your phone screen, a separate white noise machine like this makes a lot of sense.
This white noise machine offers a selection of 20 nature-inspired sounds and 32 levels of volume that you can play on loop. You can also choose to let the audio play all night or set a specific timer, after which the machine turns off automatically. Sounds include waves, rain, brook, birds, fire, and other soothing options. If you're the kind of person who enjoys drifting off to sleep to the sound of birds chirping or rain splattering as it hits the ground, this machine might just find a permanent place on your bedside table — especially with a rating of 4.5 across more than 66,000 reviews.
Neckteck neck massager
After a tiring day at work, don't you ever wish you could get back home and have a nice, comforting neck massage to relieve you of your stress? The Neckteck neck massager might be just what you're looking for. This hands-free gadget gets to work as soon as you plug it in and drape it over your neck. Apart from massaging, this device also provides heat to help relieve stress and add to the comfort.
This shiatsu neck massager uses 16 bi-directional deep-kneading nodes that can help with muscle soreness and stiffness. You get three intensity levels to choose from, along with a 15-minute auto cut-off timer that's useful if you plan on using the device just before going to bed. If your job involves work that that leaves your neck and shoulders aching, this gadget could help relax away those sore muscles. It has a 4.3 rating across more than 68,000 reviews and retails for $49.99.
Genswin flameless candles
While some people enjoy lighting candles in their living room or bedroom, it's not always the ideal option. For starters, replacing traditional candles can be expensive, as they melt as you burn them. Moreover, you may be in a location where burning candles is prohibited, like a hotel room or in a college dorm. Needless to say, they can also be a fire hazard if you're not careful. If you still want some candles to create a cozy atmosphere, though, you can try these Genswin flameless candles.
These battery-operated candles resemble the real deal in terms of appearance without any of the risk. You can control the intensity of the "flame" using the bundled remote. Notably, the brand has added a realistic touch by making the LEDs flicker. You also get an auto turn-off feature at specific intervals. Amazon customers love them, with the candles earning a 4.5 rating across more than 15,000 reviews. You can get a six pack of these candles for around $15, so you can even buy several sets for cheap if you plan on using them throughout the house.
Lekeone sunset lamp
Good lighting can be a major contributing factor towards creating a cozy atmosphere for lots of people. The Lekeone sunset lamp, available for $12.99 on Amazon, can help you create that atmosphere by replicating a sunset right on your bedroom wall. The lamp features a refracting lens to create beautiful patterns that mimic the colors you get right before dusk. The included remote can be used to switch between different colors, and you can also link the lamp to your smartphone to control it remotely.
The app, which also allows users to set timers, features a unique "microphone mode" that varies the intensity of the lamp's light based on whether you're playing music in your room. The device itself also features a 180-degree rotating lamp that lets you angle its illumination to your liking. With a 4.3 rating across more than 1,500 reviews, this highly configurable sunset lamp is only 9.5 inches tall, making it small enough to set on a desk, table, or a nightstand.
Engpure candle warmer
Lighting and fragrance are probably the two of the most effective ways to create a cozy vibe, and the Engpure candle warmer contributes to both. This lamp features a variable intensity lamp that ranges from 10%, where it simply emits light, to 100%, where it also functions as a scented candle warmer. With no exposed flame, it's also safe to leave next to your nightstand so you can get some aromatherapy fragrance while you relax in bed.
Like many gadgets on this list, this candle warmer comes with timer settings for automatic shutoff. You can use the inline remote to set a timer for the lamp to turn off by itself, allowing you hands-free use of up to eight hours at a time. The Engpure candle warmer, which stands a total of 11.4 inches high, retails for around $30 at full price and has a solid 4.4-star rating across nearly 1,600 reviews.
Kasa smart bulb
It's extremely popular nowadays to get lightbulbs that can be controlled via smart screens or other connected devices; in fact, might already have a few smart lights at home. If you don't, we recommend picking up a couple of Kasa smart bulbs. This product stands out in the sea of competitors with an average rating of 4.5 across nearly 25,000 reviews, and it offers plenty of functionality by allowing you to control not just the color of light in your room but also the color temperature as well. This makes it easy to create a warm, cozy vibe in any room of your house.
These smart bulbs come in packs of two and are compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices. You can also control them directly through Kasa's mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. A single pack retails for $19.99 before any sales or discounts.
Enokik star projector
Apart from using smart bulbs to set the mood at home, you can use a light projector pointed either at a wall or the ceiling to enhance that cozy vibe. The Enokik star projector, available for $39.99 when it's not on sale, offers multiple visual themes to choose from that can transform the interior of your room into a star-studded planetarium. If you find gazing at stars or the northern lights cozy, the effects created by this simple gadget offers 16 different lighting effects to pick from.
This device also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that you can pair with your smartphone or use to play one of the eight white noise tracks it comes with. The projector also has a built-in timer if you fancy falling asleep under the simulated stars. What's more, this projector, which comes with a remote control and a USB type C charging cord, offers has a rating of 4.5 stars across more than 4,300 reviews.
Govee TV RGB LED backlight
We've highlighted Govee RGB LED strip lights in the past, calling them one of the best TV gadgets that you can find on Amazon for changing the way you watch movies or shows at home. Technically, these RGB lights are meant to reduce the contrast when watching TV in the dark, thus improving the visual experience. However, if you like fancy lighting and want to keep the main lights in your bedroom turned off while still providing some illumination, this product is definitely worth considering. since you can control these lights via your smartphone, you can easily stay cozy in bed or on the couch as you adjust your color settings. You can also use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.
Govee has also added a music sync feature to these lights. If you're playing music on your TV or via a Bluetooth speaker, the lights will react in real time. Available for $34.99, this LED strip light has a 4.4-star rating across more than 5,700 reviews and comes in two sizes — a 12.5-foot strip for 55-inch to 65-inch televisions, and a 15-foot strip for 70-inch to 80-inch TVs.
Touchstone electric fireplace
Do you love sitting by the fireplace to spend a cozy night but don't have the space for a real one? The Touchstone electric fireplace might fill that gap. You can slot it into the wall to provide an authentic look without the need of a chimney. Once installed, the fireplace can be controlled via the provided remote or the companion smartphone app. This fireplace is more than just a pretty lightshow, though; apart from the LED display where you can see the burning fire, the device also acts as a space heater.
Available in a multitude of sizes ranging from 23 inches all the way up to 100 inches, this electric fireplace emits up to 5,000 BTUs of heat. It's not cheap, though — the smallest size costs more than $300 — but it comes highly rated at 4.6 stars across more than 3,600 reviews. It's also not a standalone unit, as it does require wall installation. However, if you fancy a nice, cozy fireplace to sit by while reading a book, this is an excellent option.
Homemate electric heated blanket
A towel warmer can definitely heat up a blanket in a matter of a few minutes. However, that cozy warmth will only last so long. If you're looking for a blanket that stays warm throughout the night for a cozy sleeping experience, we recommend opting for a product like the Homemate electric heated blanket instead. Available in a multitude of colors, and from sizes ranging from twin to king, this heated blanket has a 4.3-star rating over more than 4,000 reviews.
Homemate's electric blanket has 10 heating levels to choose from and includes a timer function that can be set as long as eight hours. It also features a detachable cord, so you can easily throw your blanket in the washing machine to keep it clean. From a safety standpoint, Homemate has added overheating protection, so the blanket turns off automatically if it exceeds a certain temperature.
Asakuki essential oil diffuser
Don't want to rely on a candle warmer to help make the atmosphere cozy and fresh by infusing a nice fragrance into the air around you? The Asakuki essential oil diffuser is a good alternative. With a low-profile aesthetic and wood accents, this device features BPA-free construction and also features a 500ml water tank to act as a humidifier, further increasing the ways you can use this product.
Apart from humidifying the environment for up to 18 hours, the Asakuki diffuser also has a built-in LED light with seven different color settings, further adding to the cozy feel. Its internal fan likely won't keep you up at night, either, as its product listing says it only emits less than 23 decibels of noise on its highest setting. With close to 70,000 reviews and a rating of 4.3 stars, this diffuser/humidifier combo retails for around $26 on Amazon.
Eight Sleep smart pod
A cozy bed can definitely contribute better sleep and help you feel fresh and well-rested when you wake up every morning. The Eight Sleep Pod system aims to facilitate exactly that for those who want the ultimate in granular control over their bedroom environment. Featuring an AI-powered control unit that's connected to an adaptive sleep surface that connects to your mattress, the system offers ways to vary the temperature of your bed by either heating or cooling it to your desired temperature.
For couples, the brand also provides temperature regulation for specific zones, so one side of the bed can be set to be warm, while the opposite side can be cool. If you want to add an even more coziness to the setup, Eight Sleep's Pod 5 Ultra version also has a base that can automatically lift up to provide better postural support while you sleep. This all comes at a steep price, though; the base unit starts at a hefty $2,799 plus a monthly subscription fee. However, if you're serious about your sleep, this could be the ultimate cozy companion.
How we picked these gadgets
Since the core idea for this list was to create a warm, cozy, and inviting vibe in the home, we picked gadgets that can contribute towards a positive atmosphere via lights, sounds, fragrances, and personal comfort like heat or massage. While there are some big-ticket items on our list, we also focused on more affordable individual products that can be used in tandem to provide a more comprehensive effect to create a cozy atmosphere. We also ensured that the majority of items on this list are highly-rated on Amazon with several hundred reviews each.