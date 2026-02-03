5 Of The Best TVs That Buyers Loved In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back when CRT tube TVs were all we had, technical details like nits, local dimming zones, and refresh rates didn't matter much. You just needed to pick a set that could fit into your entertainment cabinet, check the price, and figure out a way to haul it home without breaking your back. Today, things are more complex. Technical details have become important features to look for when buying a TV.

The upside is that evolving tech has made TVs much wider, lighter, and better. You can almost simulate a cinema experience in your living room with the right one. However, the challenge of finding right one means reviews are almost as important as specs these days. Some TVs check all the boxes on paper with over 1,000 nits, full-array dimming, and 120 Hz, but the moment you hop on a forum like Reddit to see what others who've bought it think, the threads are discouraging.

Suddenly you're back to square one, trying to find another model that people who've used it actually like. To help you avoid the back and forth, we've rounded up the very best TVs that buyers loved in 2025. Some of them are pricey, but their buyers confirm good value — don't worry, we've also included budget options that don't compromise on quality either.