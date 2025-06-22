How Did Old CRT TVs Work?

The TV landscape is now dominated by sleek displays powered by LED, OLED, and QLED technologies, and yes, OLED and QLED are two distinct technologies. However, CRT TVs were the dominant display technology for most of the 20th century, before their slimmer and more energy-efficient cousins took over. Today, CRTs have been reduced to collector's items and museum pieces, but these TVs and monitors played a massive role in making entertainment and home computing more accessible. Decades after the technology went mainstream, there are still good ways to use an old CRT monitor, like with an older gaming console or Raspberry Pi computer. Philo Taylor Farnsworth built the first working picture tube in 1927, and more than 45 million American households had a TV set by 1960. The rise of affordable CRT- based TVs opened the floodgates for a new form of entertainment, which was more accessible than movies or live theater and more immersive than radio. Mass-produced CRT screens helped give rise to modern broadcast staples like the evening news, late-night talk shows, and prime-time sitcoms.

Modern display technologies work by illuminating individual pixels to create images on a screen made of layers of flat thin plastic and glass, while CRTs used an entirely different approach, bending an electron beam to generate bright spots on a curved screen. Let's look at the interesting tech behind old CRT TVs and how it took some ingenuity to create full-color CRTs.