14 Of The Biggest Smart TV Brands Ranked By Customer Satisfaction

Smart TVs have been mainstream for over a decade now, and in that time, manufacturers have continued to push the boundaries and find new ways to enhance the experience you get with their models. As a result, the TV game is incredibly competitive in 2026, with dozens of brands aiming to top the sales sheet as much as possible. The competing brands all offer something slightly different with their smart TV lineup, whether that be through cutting-edge display tech, immersive lighting, or optimizing the OS itself. Picking the right TV is challenging anyway, but making sure the one you select provides value for money is paramount, especially with how much a lot of them cost nowadays.

While professional reviews are incredibly helpful in your search, looking at how smart TVs from the leading brands perform in the real world is a great indicator for which one to actually buy, too. Luckily, thousands of user reviews are readily available on various outlets as well as independent sites to give us an idea of which brands deliver most on what they promise. Here's a look at 14 of these TV companies, ranked based on consumer satisfaction.