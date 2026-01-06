LG's New Wireless OLED TV Is So Thin It Practically Disappears On Your Wall

A whole lot of cool tech has already been presented at CES 2026 before the tech industry's biggest event has even officially kicked off, and LG's newest TV is one of the stars. LG Electronics took the Las Vegas trade show as an opportunity to debut its next OLED TV lineup, which includes the world's thinnest true wireless OLED TV to date. The flagship of the new 2026 OLED evo series, the LG OLED evo W6, marks the return of the brand's Wallpaper Design, which launched way back in 2017.

LG has managed to achieve unprecedented thinness by marrying its Wallpaper technology with True Wireless connectivity, as well as miniaturizing components and redesigning the internal architecture of the LG OLED evo W6. Input ports that typically take up valuable real estate behind a TV's display have been relocated completely off the device and can be found on LG's Zero Connect Box. The Zero Connect Box can be kept up to 10 meters apart from the Wallpaper TV, giving the television one of the most minimalist designs ever devised.

Advanced wireless technology allows the LG OLED evo W6 to maintain lossless 4K video and audio, even with the Zero Connect Box located nearly 30 feet away. The result is a premium ultra high-def TV with a nine-millimeter-class thin body — that's less than one centimeter thick. According to LG, the Wallpaper TV "demonstrates that a thin silhouette does not require a sacrifice in the viewing experience, delivering the full intensity of LG's flagship picture quality."