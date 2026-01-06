LG's New Wireless OLED TV Is So Thin It Practically Disappears On Your Wall
A whole lot of cool tech has already been presented at CES 2026 before the tech industry's biggest event has even officially kicked off, and LG's newest TV is one of the stars. LG Electronics took the Las Vegas trade show as an opportunity to debut its next OLED TV lineup, which includes the world's thinnest true wireless OLED TV to date. The flagship of the new 2026 OLED evo series, the LG OLED evo W6, marks the return of the brand's Wallpaper Design, which launched way back in 2017.
LG has managed to achieve unprecedented thinness by marrying its Wallpaper technology with True Wireless connectivity, as well as miniaturizing components and redesigning the internal architecture of the LG OLED evo W6. Input ports that typically take up valuable real estate behind a TV's display have been relocated completely off the device and can be found on LG's Zero Connect Box. The Zero Connect Box can be kept up to 10 meters apart from the Wallpaper TV, giving the television one of the most minimalist designs ever devised.
Advanced wireless technology allows the LG OLED evo W6 to maintain lossless 4K video and audio, even with the Zero Connect Box located nearly 30 feet away. The result is a premium ultra high-def TV with a nine-millimeter-class thin body — that's less than one centimeter thick. According to LG, the Wallpaper TV "demonstrates that a thin silhouette does not require a sacrifice in the viewing experience, delivering the full intensity of LG's flagship picture quality."
The Wallpaper TV provides the next evolution of OLED Brilliance
In addition to the Zero Connect Box, another reason the Wallpaper TV can achieve an ultra-thin design is because one of the differences between OLED and QLED TVs is that OLEDs don't need backlight panels behind the screen. Even without a backlight, the LG OLED evo W6 offers higher luminance levels than much of the competition, using Brightness Booster Ultra technology to make it nearly four times brighter than conventional OLEDs.
Plus, the screen was designed to reduce reflection so that it can be cleanly displayed in very bright spaces. The engineering at the heart of its impressive display is LG's Hyper Radiant Color Technology, which the company calls "the next evolution of OLED Brilliance." In addition to stronger brightness and less reflection, this feature allows for improved color and darker blacks.
Advanced AI processors and neural processing units, which power LG's Dual AI Engine, are used to keep the image as pristine as possible. Gamers can also take advantage of the 2026 OLED evo series, as it's equipped with a 4K 165Hz refresh rate, 0.1 millisecond pixel response time, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It's both Nvidia G-Sync compatible and features AMD FreeSync Premium, which should be good news to PC gamers as well.
LG is positioning its Wallpaper TV as an alternative to Samsung's The Frame
Even if LG isn't saying it out loud, the Wallpaper TV is clearly intended to be a direct competitor to Samsung's The Frame, a television designed to double as passive interior decor. Because the LG OLED evo W6 is less than a centimeter thin, it can sit flush against the wall and blend seamlessly with any home's aesthetic. LG Gallery+ can be used to display over 4,500 visuals on the screen in ultra high definition, including cinematic moments and game graphics, personal photos, and images created by generative AI.
These pictures can be paired with background music that "elevates the TV into a dynamic tool for self-expression and interior styling." Also enabling customers to personalize their Wallpaper TV is LG's webOS platform, featuring voice control. When a user gives a command, the TV can identify who is speaking and switch the home screen to fit that person's profile and settings, including customized widgets and apps.
Both Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot are built into the TV, allowing users to ask questions and receive details related to what's being watched. Data and privacy are protected by LG Shield, which has already earned a CES 2026 Innovation Award. Until January 7, people visiting CES in Las Vegas can check out LG's next generation of TVs and decide for themselves how they compare to the best and worst LG TVs already on the market.