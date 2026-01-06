CES 2026 Day 0 Round-Up: There's A Whole Lot And We Haven't Even Started

Earlier this year, Core Devices reemerged onto the scene with all new Pebble time pieces. At CES, the company is refreshing another of its older designs and introducing something new to the fold. First comes the Pebble Round 2. This is a refresh on the old Pebble Time Round, but with a much larger and higher-resolution screen that just looks better. The old round watch lacked a touch screen and had bezels you could drive a car around. The new version fixes all of that and adds in 10-14 days of battery life besides.

The other device is the Index 01, which is a very simple device. It's a ring with a button on it that you can talk into to record notes. What happens after that depends on how creative you want to get. On its face, it can simply be a memory recorder for taking in ideas. It can record for up to 2 minutes at a time and transfer the audio to the Pebble app. But there are some minor AI elements as well. For example, you can tell the Index to "remind me in 30 minutes to pick up milk from the store," and the Pebble app will transcribe that text and create a reminder in your designated reminders app — mine is Google Tasks, but you can use any app you want. You can also ask the ring what the weather is like outside, and it will return the result to you on your Pebble Watch. This is potentially very interesting and useful, but of course, I'll need a full review period to test things out. For the moment, I like the idea.