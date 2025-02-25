Why Clicks Keyboard Is A Must-Have iPhone Gadget (It's Available For Android, Too)

Last year, at CES 2024, we were introduced to Clicks, the iPhone case that adds a keyboard to your phone. Since then, Clicks launched a version 2.0 for the iPhone 16, and I've been fortunate enough to try them both. One of the key questions Clicks has always been asked was, "When are you making one for Android?" That question has now been answered, and the answer is "today."

Clicks launched a new version of the keyboard case for the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (since they're the same size), and the Moto Razr Plus 2024. These three cases are available for preorder starting today, and the devices will ship later this year, depending on what model you order.

But I wanted to take a moment to introduce you to Clicks, where it comes from, and why you might want it on your iPhone or (now) Android phone.