Why Clicks Keyboard Is A Must-Have iPhone Gadget (It's Available For Android, Too)
Last year, at CES 2024, we were introduced to Clicks, the iPhone case that adds a keyboard to your phone. Since then, Clicks launched a version 2.0 for the iPhone 16, and I've been fortunate enough to try them both. One of the key questions Clicks has always been asked was, "When are you making one for Android?" That question has now been answered, and the answer is "today."
Clicks launched a new version of the keyboard case for the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (since they're the same size), and the Moto Razr Plus 2024. These three cases are available for preorder starting today, and the devices will ship later this year, depending on what model you order.
But I wanted to take a moment to introduce you to Clicks, where it comes from, and why you might want it on your iPhone or (now) Android phone.
Why Clicks is pretty awesome
As I mentioned, I have been able to use both the original iteration of the Clicks keyboard with my iPhone 15 Pro and the new version of Clicks on my iPhone 16 Pro Max. Clicks is basically a phone case with a keyboard attached to the bottom of it, but describing it that way feels incomplete. This isn't some bolted-on solution that somebody threw into a 3D printer and started selling on Amazon.
Clicks as a company was built by tapping some of the best talent in design and engineering, the same people who brought you Blackberrys of old — phones also beloved for their keyboards. That shows in the product. The latest generation has large keys that are easy to type with. The keys are canted outward, so your thumbs can easily find them and press them.
Having a keyboard for your phone frees up more screen space for creation. Imagine adding text to an image on your phone — the first thing your phone does is bump everything up so it can feed you a virtual keyboard. That doesn't happen with Clicks, so not only do you have more space to work with, but you also don't have the UI getting pushed around. Clicks also enable keyboard shortcuts — CTRL+C, CTRL+V, anyone? Yes, please!
The one I'm most excited for
If you ask me, the phone that is absolutely begging for a Clicks keyboard is the Moto Razr Plus. One of the key benefits of the phone is the palatial cover screen that allows you to do basically anything on it. The virtual keyboard takes up most of the room when you do. It's very workable but can be a pain depending on your use case. Add a physical keyboard, and that's no longer an issue. But let's address the elephant in the room.
Yes, the Clicks keyboard makes an already tall phone even taller. The same is true for the foldable Razr Plus. You're actually losing the primary benefit of the folding phone, and by the way, the Razr Plus can unfold while the case is on, in case you were wondering. But adding the utility of this keyboard to the Razr Plus is exactly what that phone and cover screen were begging for, and I'm here for it.
If you want to pick one up, you can already buy it for the iPhone from Clicks' website or your local Best Buy. Android preorders start today and run through March 21. If you order before then, you can get the Android versions for $99. After that the price climbs to $139 — which is in line with iPhone pricing.