A Beloved Gadget Is Making A Comeback And We Can't Wait To See It

Of course, the big question to ask is why Migicovsky is doing this in 2025. Back in 2013, this made a lot of sense. There were very few smartwatches on the market. There actually wasn't much of a market at all. Today, there is no shortage of excellent smartwatches that you can take your pick from. Last month, I reviewed four different smartwatches, and two of them came very close to a perfect score.

When I asked this question, Migicovsky said there was one core reason to bring back PebbleOS smartwatches. Put simply, he spent years looking for a smartwatch that was better than what the original Pebble was, and nothing had the exact set of things that he loved. The blog post announcing the pair of smartwatches lays out what he was looking for. "Always on e-paper screen, long battery life, simple and beautiful design, physical buttons, and hackable" are the items on the list.

I asked Migicovski if there was anything that he learned from smartwatches that had launched since 2016 that he wanted to integrate onto a new smartwatch, and he said a touch screen was a huge thing for him. Specifically, he cited smartwatch complications, and the ability to get glanceable information but also to launch the associated app with a tap was a new feature he really liked. This is why the Core Time 2 has a touch screen, and frankly, I'm here for it.

Aside from the e-paper display and hackability, I can name a few smartwatches that tick the rest of the boxes, but I will concede that I can't think of one that necessarily ticks all of them at once. You can get long battery life out of the Amazfit T-Rex (one of our best of IFA 2024 picks) for example, but that watch is ridiculously huge. You can get a simple and beautiful design out of the Pixel Watch 3, but you won't get long battery life, and so on.