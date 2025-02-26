Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED Review: A Nice Upgrade With A Considerable Price

A good smartwatch can have a few different purposes. Maybe you want a health tracker; maybe you want something that can act on your notifications. The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED is definitely more the former and less the latter. But most people that are going to buy a Garmin already know that.

Advertisement

The Instinct series of smartwatches has a reputation for durability and long-lasting battery, and the Instinct 3 AMOLED definitely meets those priorities. But this year, Garmin updated the screen in two ways — one positive and one isn't really a negative but is definitely not a positive either. As the name suggests, Garmin add a full color AMOLED screen to the Instinct. The other part is that this AMOLED screen is not a touch screen, which is something that takes some getting used to.

I have a fondness for Garmin that goes back a while, so I was excited when Garmin sent over a review sample that I've been testing for two weeks. Here are my thoughts on this chunky boy.