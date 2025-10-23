The Best And Worst LG TVs, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's never been a better time than now to buy a flat-screen TV, at least when it comes to sheer choice. The best major TV brands offer a wide range of TVs to suit almost every potential customer, be they a home theater fanatic looking for the best of the best or a student who needs something just decent enough for game day. That said, we wouldn't disagree either if you said that some brands, such as LG, may actually offer too much choice.

The Korean giant has a wide range of TVs available in several product lines, so knowing which sets are worth your money and which ones are better avoided is essential if you're in the market for an LG TV. To that end, we've assembled a list of the best and worst LG TVs as of October 2025, based on the work of the fine folks at Consumer Reports (CR). These are mostly newer TVs released in the past few years, all of which are still available from online retailers at the time of writing.

Note that we've decided to discuss product lines in general, instead of honing in on specific TV models. While some product lines have one or two models that outperform the rest, we think this approach is the most practical overall, giving readers a general idea of where to look without getting too bogged down.