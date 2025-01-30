NVIDIA GeForce Now: 6 Device Settings & Network Tips For Best Possible Gameplay

Game streaming services have allowed people without access to expensive gaming PCs to experience high-end PC gaming on much cheaper hardware or to bring their games on the go. One of the best game streaming services is NVIDIA GeForce Now. It offers multiple plans, with an Ultimate tier priced at $20 a month that gives users remote access to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080-class rig with frame rates up to 240 frames per second (FPS). It's not a cheap subscription, but access to premium for around the cost of a Netflix subscription is an eyebrow-raising deal, and even the cheaper $10 tier provides access to decent quality streaming at 1440p.

Advertisement

However, the main weakness of game streamers like GeForce Now is that, since the games are being rendered remotely and transmitted to your device from a data center, gameplay quality can be incredibly unstable. It's common to suddenly encounter game-ruining input lag, lost frames, or decreased resolution, which can ruin the experience of story-based games or cost you the win in a competitive title. It's important to make sure your device settings and network conditions are optimized so that you can play your games with the full quality you're paying for.

In this article, we'll go through some of the most impactful things you can do to make your gaming experience the best it can be when streaming from GeForce Now. From tips to optimizing your internet connection to device settings that will keep everything running smoothly, here are the settings and steps you can take for the best possible GeForce Now gameplay.

Advertisement