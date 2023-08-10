GeForce Now Opens Up RTX 4080 Streaming To All Ultimate Users

Every day it becomes increasingly obvious that cloud gaming could be the future for playing games. Giants such as Xbox and PlayStation continue to build up their catalog of games available to stream over the internet, while the technology itself has improved significantly in such a short time.

Nvidia, however, has taken a different approach to cloud gaming: Instead of boosting their library and settling for 1080p 60fps, Nvidia's GeForce Now service prioritizes performance, implementing faster graphics cards for players to use.

In January, Nvidia announced that it was adding the GeForce RTX 4080 to its Ultimate membership. This top-of-the-line graphics card allowed users to stream gameplay rendering at 4K resolution. It also introduced a 240fps Competitive Mode that doubled the framerate cap compared to the previous tier that ran on 3080 cards. This mode improved performance in games such as "CS:GO," "Fortnite," and any other competitive game that benefits from a higher frame rate.

Unfortunately, this only rolled out in a few locations initially. Now, that's finally changing, as the 4080 support landed in many new locations today. It comes at no additional cost to current GeForce Now Ultimate users. The company is also offering a one-day free trial to non-members to test these new features.