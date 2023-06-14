Sony Begins Testing PS5 Game Cloud Streaming For PS Plus Members

Sony has officially started testing cloud-based game streaming for select PlayStation 5 titles, explaining that the perk will be available as a benefit for PlayStation Plus subscribers who are signed up for the Premium tier. If Sony's move rings a bell, well, that's because Microsoft has been offering cloud-based game streaming as a freebie to Xbox Games Pass subscribers for a while now.

The games available for streaming include the titles offered as part of the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog, as well as those available within the Game Trials library. Plus, all of the supported PS5 games that you own will be available to stream via Sony's cloud servers. The biggest advantage of cloud-based game streaming is that you don't have to wait for the titles to download — rather, all you need is an adequately fast internet collection to get straight into the game.

Down the road, Sony says it plans to enable "cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members." Right now, the whole project is in the early testing phase, and Sony doesn't say exactly when the cloud-driven game streaming feature will be released widely. Unfortunately, the cloud streaming option won't be available to PS Plus users on the lower (and cheaper) subscription tiers.