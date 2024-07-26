QNED Vs. OLED: What's The Difference And Which Is Better For TV Displays?

Shopping for a new TV isn't easy these days as they come with so many acronyms and abbreviations that even the most tech-savvy among us might have trouble deciphering them all. Before making a purchase, you might need to know about things like quantum dots, the difference between active versus passive 3D TVs, or whether an 8K TV is worth the price tag, just to make an educated decision.

Given the amount of screen-related TV tech terminology being bandied about, it's no wonder many people throw their hands up in frustration and simply choose the first TV that catches their eye. And nobody would blame them. After all, there's a lot to sift through when buying a TV.

If you're in the market for a new TV, you've probably come across QNED and OLED TVs. QNED stands for quantum nano-emitting diode and is the name LG has given to its TVs that use a combination of quantum dots, NanoCell technology, and mini-LED backlighting.

OLED is short for organic light-emitting diode and refers to TVs that use organic compounds to produce light for each pixel individually, in contrast to traditional LED and LCD TVs that use a backlight to illuminate the screen. As you can see, there are a lot of different TV technologies vying for your attention, and digging a bit deeper can help you figure out which is best for you.